Concordia claimed both cheer and dance honors in a competitive cheer and dance dual against Mount Marty on Wednesday.
The event marked the first-ever home competition for MMU, which started varsity competition in the 2019-20 school year.
In the dance competition, held at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena at halftime of the MMU-Concordia women's game, Concordia claimed a 61.3 to 52.1 victory.
In the cheer competition, held at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, Concordia claimed a 59.2 to 52.5 victory. The event also marked the first varsity competition held in the Fieldhouse, which opened earlier this school year.
