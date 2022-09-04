OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Mount Marty went 1-1 on Saturday’s final day of the Jimmy John’s Classic volleyball tournament, hosted by William Penn University. The Lancers (4-3) finished 1-3 in the event.
MMU beat Hannibal-LaGrange 25-19, 25-19, 25-22. Trinity International rallied past the Lancers 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9.
MMU begins Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday at Doane. The Tigers are receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll.
MMU 3, HLU 0: Three different hitters posted nine kills each as Mount Marty swept Hannibal-LaGrange.
Jadie DeLange, Gabby Ruth and Alexis Kirkman each had nine kills, with Julia Weber recording eight kills and 17 assists. Erika Langloss added 20 assists for the Lancer offense.
Zoie Bertsch had three of the Lancers’ eight ace serves in the match. Ivy Mines had a team-high 10 digs. Alex Ruth added three assisted blocks in the victory.
For the Trojans, Myrnaliz Perez led the way with 12 kills and 16 digs. Sierra Erke posted 10 kills. Kaitlyn Holmgren added 17 assists.
TIU 3, MMU 2: Trinity International rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim victory over Mount Marty.
Brianna Torres had 21 kills and 16 digs for TIU. Lana Vojosevic posted 12 kills and 14 digs. Anna Skrzypchak added 49 assists in the victory.
Gabby Ruth and Alexis Kirkman each had 10 kills for Mount Marty. Julia Weber finished with 20 assists and eight digs, while Erika Langloss had 14 assists and eight digs. Zoie Bertsch had a team-high 20 digs. Ivy Mines had 10 digs. Alex Ruth finished with seven assisted blocks.
MCCOOK, Neb. — Wynot grad Karley Heimes led Northeast Community College in kills in both matches as the Hawks went 1-1 on Friday.
In a 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Lamar Community College, Heimes recorded 14 kills. She had 25 kills, 18 digs, three blocks and three ace serves in a 3-2 loss to Garden City Community College.
