She certainly knew it was coming.
But Nora O’Malley was so zeroed in on the game at hand — with her team down by seven points midway through the fourth quarter — that she wasn’t sure why her teammates were particularly excited after she scored on a drive to the basket.
Then the game was paused for an announcement.
O’Malley, a junior at Irene-Wakonda, had just reached 1,000 points for her career.
“During the game, I actually forgot that I was that close, until they stopped it for me,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
“I was really focusing on the game itself and trying to get us back in it.”
History in hand, O’Malley and her Eagles weren’t able to make the comeback, as Bon Homme defeated Irene-Wakonda 49-37 on Monday night in Tyndall.
Still, there was a post-game celebration.
O’Malley’s teammates designed posters to honor her milestone and they posed for plenty of photos.
“It’s just something extra to basketball,” she said. “It’s not the only reason why I love basketball. All my other siblings have gotten it, so to me, it means a lot more.”
That’s the other reason why Monday was especially noteworthy.
O’Malley became the fifth child of Patrick and Colleen to reach the 1,000-point threshold; a feat that will likely never be reached again in South Dakota high school basketball history.
The siblings — Kieran, Seamus, Rory, Shannon, Malloy and Nora — have combined to score 10,052 points between their careers at Centerville and Irene-Wakonda.
Here’s a look at the point totals of the O’Malley children:
* Kieran (Centerville, class of 2013): 2,599
* Seamus (Centerville, class of 2014): 1,554
* Rory (Centerville, class of 2016): 1,333
* Shannon (Centerville/Irene-Wakonda, IW class of 2018): 2,154
* Malloy (Irene-Wakonda, class of 2020): 1,412
* Nora (class of 2022): 1,000
No doubt, a milestone like 1,000 points certainly takes longevity — you have to crack the varsity lineup early in your career — but it takes plenty more, according to Nora.
“It takes the determination and the effort you put into it, to get there,” she said.
Not to mention, the love of the game.
Nora said she started playing basketball in third grade and played alongside Malloy (only two years older), but she was motivated by her three sisters and two brothers.
“I remember always looking up to them, and them always hustling and doing their best,” Nora said.
“Seeing them to do that pushes me to be the same way.”
While most basketball-crazed families would focus on the basketball hoop in the driveway, the O’Malley family had a better option: They once lived directly across from the high school in Centerville, which meant easy access to the gym.
“I remember always driving to the games or tournaments during the summer, and especially going to the gym late at night with my entire family,” Nora said.
Of course, when you’re passionate about basketball, it’s not like you have to be dragged into a gym. In Nora’s case, where does her passion come from?
“I’d say my parents, especially my dad,” she said. “He’s the one who pushes me the most and gets me in the gym.”
The Eagles had a home game against Wagner on Tuesday night, and will then play their next four games at home — two in Wakonda and two in Irene.
It will allow the Eagles to continue building chemistry.
“We’ll improve for each game, and hopefully we’ll keep on working hard and getting better,” Nora said. “We have some new girls and a lot of them didn’t really play last year.”
