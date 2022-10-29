MITCHELL, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 36-7 halftime lead and coasted to a 44-14 victory over Mitchell in the opening round of the Nebraska Class C2 football playoffs, Friday in Mitchell, Nebraska.
The victory earned the 12th-seeded Trojans (7-3) a home quarterfinal matchup against fourth-seeded Malcolm (10-0). The contest will be held on Nov. 4 in Hartington.
Andrew Jones rushed for 164 yards and two scores for Cedar Catholic. Braeden Reifenrath had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. James Christensen also rushed for a score for the Trojans.
Carson Arens had eight tackles and an interception return for touchdown for the Cedar Catholic defense. Ty Thoene also picked off a pass in the victory.
Cael Peters was 6-of-13 passing for 164 yards, recording two touchdowns and two interceptions for Mitchell. Santiago Castillo and Hayden Umble each had a touchdown catch.
Mitchell started the game with a 58-yard touchdown strike from Peters to Castillo. From there, though, the Trojans took control. Cedar Catholic scored twice in the first quarter and three times in the final 6:30 of the second quarter to build a 29-point halftime edge.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (7-3) 16 20 0 8 — 44
