SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits did not wait long to seize the opportunity to win their first Summit League Tournament Championship in four years.
The No. 1 seed Jacks continued their excellent shooting performance throughout the tournament from the get-go at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as SDSU rolled to a 93-51 victory over the No. 6 seed Omaha Mavericks Tuesday.
“It means a lot,” said SDSU forward Myah Selland. “It means even more to (make it to the tournament with) Paiton (Burckhard). We've been through a lot together. She's picked me up through all those (moments). It's been a while. We’ve talked about how we've missed this feeling and we want to do it again. To do it with her and the rest of the team is really special.”
Burckhard knows the work Selland has put into her career as both of them get another chance to make a run in the tournament.
“Myah is just one of those people that you know is going to find a way,” Burckhard said. “She's always going to be hard-working, putting in those extra hours when she wasn't able to be on the court being the leader in that way. I'm really proud of her for all she's overcome in our career here. I'm excited that we got to finish the way we did (at the Summit League Tournament) but also that we get to keep going and playing together.”
SDSU shot 62% (31-50) in the contest. The Jackrabbits went on a 10-0 run to take a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter that included two 3-pointers from Haleigh Timmer, who was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. The sophomore from Rapid City was quick to credit her teammates.
“Our team does a good job of just staying focused in those moments,” Timmer said. “We all play off each other so well. It could’ve been anyone tonight on this team. We're just so deep.”
The Jacks led 44-16 at the end of the first half. Timmer made all five first-half field goal attempts, scoring 13 points.
Timmer led SDSU with 18 points, while Paige Meyer registered 16 points. Paiton Burkhard scored 14 points for the Jackrabbits, while Myah Selland tallied 11 points.
“(Our) team is really hard to defend because they are so unselfish,” said Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston. “They pass the ball and move very well on the floor. Their spacing is good. I do believe that our guard play has been a huge positive for this year's team. They make threes they pass the ball so well. We can put them in pick-and-roll, put them in other situations and they create a lot for each other. Then you have (players) like Myah, Paiton, Callie (Thiesen) and Brooklyn (Meyer) inside that require attention. There's a lot of people that can make plays, but a lot of really unselfish people too.”
Even though Johnston does not like to rank teams, he said he “can’t remember a defensive team better than this team.”
“We have different things we can do because of the experience and leadership that we have,” Johnston said. “Myah, Tori (Nelson), Callie (Thiesen), Paiton and Dru (Gylten) see things so well out there on the floor.
“Our young players — Paige (Meyer) and Haleigh were exceptional defensively too.”
Meyer and Selland also were named as part of the All-Tournament team along with UNO’s Elena Pilakouta and Kansas City’s Manna Mensah.
Katie Keitges led UNO with 11 points in the contest.
SDSU, 28-5, clinches a spot in the NCAA Tournament and awaits their first-round opponent, to be announced Sunday night at 7 p.m. CT. Omaha finished its season 15-17.
Johnston admitted that he sees this year’s tournament field as a stronger field than in years past, but is excited to see where SDSU falls on Selection Sunday.
“There's not a lot of average, 'bubble-ish' teams,” he said. “There are some really good teams that probably won't make it this year because of how it's gone in other years. It's different when I look at our team. We’ve got a really good team. How we're seeded will certainly have a lot to do with how we do but it'll have a lot to do with the other side of the bracket too. We are capable of beating some good teams and I'm excited about that. The team will feel the same way. Now we’ve just got to wait a couple of days and see how the committee views us.”
