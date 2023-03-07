SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits did not wait long to seize the opportunity to win their first Summit League Tournament Championship in four years.

The No. 1 seed Jacks continued their excellent shooting performance throughout the tournament from the get-go at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as SDSU rolled to a 93-51 victory over the No. 6 seed Omaha Mavericks Tuesday.

