Here Come The Bucks
Buy Now

The Yankton Bucks take the field prior to their 2022 Class 11AA football playoff game against Brookings at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton is picked third in the South Dakota Media preseason poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks ranked third in the South Dakota Media preseason football poll, announced Monday.

Defending champion Pierre led the Class 11AA poll, claiming 14 of 16 first place votes. Tea Area, runner-up a year ago, was second and collected the other two top picks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.