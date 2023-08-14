The Yankton Bucks ranked third in the South Dakota Media preseason football poll, announced Monday.
Defending champion Pierre led the Class 11AA poll, claiming 14 of 16 first place votes. Tea Area, runner-up a year ago, was second and collected the other two top picks.
Yankton, 6-5 a season ago, opens the 2023 season at home against Mitchell on Aug. 25.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Lincoln edged Harrisburg for the top spot in the Class 11AAA rankings. Brandon Valley was third, followed by defending champion Sioux Falls Jefferson.
— Defending champion Dell Rapids claimed the top spot in the Class 11A poll. Dakota Valley was fifth.
— Winner beat out defending champion Elk Point-Jefferson for the top spot in the Class 11B poll. Winner had 14 first place votes, with the Huskies taking two.
— Howard beat out defending champion Wall for the top spot in the Class 9AA poll. Parkston, runner-up a season ago, was third. Bon Homme finished fifth.
— Defending champion Gregory drew 15 of 16 first place votes for the top spot in the Class 9A poll.
— Defending champion Hitchcock-Tulare claimed the top spot in the Class 9B poll. Avon received a vote.
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1.
Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.
3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45
Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (2) 58
4. McCook Central/Montrose 24
5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 23
Receiving votes: Hot Springs 13, Deuel 4, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 5, Hanson 5.
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 9, Philip 2, Lyman 2.
1. Hitchcock-Tulare (12) 70
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 24
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 15, Sully Buttes 3, Kadoka Area 1, Avon 1.
