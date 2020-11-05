The Class AA top-ranked O’Gorman Lady Knights took a 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 victory over the Yankton Gazelles on Thursday night.
But for the Lady Knights, the victory was anything from easy.
“We knew O’Gorman was going to be good. They were a great team, but they are not untouchable. So we knew we just had to focus on ourselves and do what we needed to do,” Yankton Head Coach Heather Olson said.
The short staffed Gazelles, who played with just eight girls in the match, started off the match with a dominate run. Yankton took an early 9-4 lead behind the hitting of Molly Savey, who had three kills to start the first set. The Gazelles and the Lady Knights then battled back and forth to a score of 14-14 before O’Gorman pulled away win a late 8-1 rally to win the first set 25-17.
But the Gazelles didn’t fade away in the second set, as they again took an early lead by capitalizing on O’Gorman’s hitting errors and defensive mistakes.
“I think the biggest thing is we are very competitive and never give up. It helped with our confidence when we started the sets off well,” Olson said. “We’ve started some sets slow this year, so this was something we wanted to improve on and I am so proud of these girls.”
The Lady Knights stayed calm, however, and a consistent attack from O’Gorman helped the Lady Knights pull away for the 25-15 set victory. O’Gorman then turned the table in the third set, getting the early 5-0 lead to start. Savey’s serving kept the Lady Knights off balance, but O’Gorman took a tough third set by a score of 25-11.
“Her serves have been dominate the whole year, and it has been a key factor for us.” Olson said of Savey’s serving.
Savey finished the match with five kills and two ace serves. Teammate Chloe McDermott matched Savey’s totals with five kills and two ace serves of her own, and Camille McDermott finished with four kills. For the Lady Knights, Bergen Reilly finished with 10 kills and Elaina Lubeck posted nine kills. Reilly would also have two ace serves. The top-rated Lady Knights will play one more match on Saturday against Harrisburg.
For the Gazelles, however, Thursday’s match concludes the regular season. Yankton will now prepare for their playoff match with a full squad.
“The girls have a lot to prove.” Olson said. “They are a different team than they were at the beginning of the year and their goal is the state tournament. And they put themselves in a position to get there.”
The Gazelles will most likely be the 14th seed in Class AA. If the Gazelles win, they will play in the state tournament on Nov.19 in Brookings.
