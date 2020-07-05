SCOTLAND — Jeff Honner’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning helped the Scotland Crue rally past the Yankton Lakers 5-4 in a South Central League amateur baseball battle Sunday night in Scotland.
The victory was the first of the season for Scotland (1-13) and its first in league play since May 26 of last year.
Scott Ulmer recorded three singles and scored twice, and also pitched seven innings. Honner singled twice, while Nate Kucera doubled and scored twice.
In the loss for the Lakers (7-7), Rex Ryken had three singles and two RBI, while Cobe Porter singled twice and Mark Ryken doubled. Miles Carda, Jordan Kathol and Cole Sawatzke all singled.
Kathol pitched the first eight innings and Tyler Kozeal took the loss in relief.
LAKERS (7-7) 120 000 001 — 4 9 4
SCOTLAND (1-13) 102 000 002 — 5 9 2
Freeman 4, Tabor 1
FREEMAN — Freeman pitcher Nate Broehm struck out 14 in a complete game 5-hitter to lead Freeman past Tabor 4-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night in Freeman.
Broehm, who had a 20-strikeout game earlier in the season, walked one batter and threw 131 pitches.
Bailey Sage singled twice for Freeman (6-8), while Jake Weier singled and scored twice, and Jackson Fiegen singled.
For Tabor (11-3), Austin White singled twice, while Brandon Kemp, Prestin White and Bryce Scieszinski singled. Logan Tycz took the loss.
TABOR (11-3) 000 010 000 — 1 5 2
FREEMAN (6-8) 202 000 00X — 4 4 0
Tappers 8, Lesterville 1
Beau Lofink pitched seven shutout innings and his offense backed him up with three home runs as the first-place Yankton Tappers beat Lesterville 8-1 in South Central League action Sunday night at Riverside Field.
Caid Koletzky, Alex Lagrutta and Colin Muth all homered for the Tappers (12-1), who scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control.
Muth and Koletzy both had three RBI, while Mason Townsend doubled and singled, and Mitch Gullikson and Derrik Nelson both doubled. Tyler Linch singled twice.
Lofink scattered six hits over seven innings and struck out five batters.
For Lesterville (6-7), Michael Drotzmann doubled and singled twice, and Dave Schmidt singled twice. Tanner Van Driel doubled, and Ethan Wishon, Cameron Schiltz, Brandon Nickolite and Micah Bartlett all singled.
Ian Powell took the loss.
LESTERVILLE (6-7) 000 000 001 — 1 10 2
TAPPERS (11-1) 006 000 11X — 8 13 2
Saturday
Menno 12, Freeman 5
MENNO — The Menno Mad Frogs used a six-run bottom of the third inning and a balanced offensive attack to beat Freeman 12-5 in a South Central League amateur game Saturday night in Menno.
Dylan Lehr doubled and singled twice for Menno (9-4), while Macon Oplinger and Tate Bruckner both recorded three singles. Adam Walter added a double and single.
Doug Hall was the winning pitcher.
For Freeman, Bailey Sage and Jackson Fiegen homered, while Chet Peterson had three singles, and Jake Weier singled twice.
