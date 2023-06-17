EUGENE, Ore. — Recent Yankton graduate Tierney Faulk placed fifth in the “Emerging Elite” division of the girls’ long jump at the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet, being held at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.
Faulk, a University of Sioux Falls recruit, posted a mark of 17-8 1/4 in the event.
Faulk will compete in two more events, both in the “Emerging Elite” division. She will be in the triple jump today (Saturday) and the 400-meter hurdles on Sunday.
Yankton senior-to-be Dylan Payer is also competing in the event, also in the “Emerging Elite” division. He will run the 800 and the 2-mile today, and the mile on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.