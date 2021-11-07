JOPLIN, Mo. — Two area athletes helped the Wayne State women to a 28th place finish in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships, Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
Senior Allie Rosener (Newcastle, Nebraska) was the top Wildcat runner, finishing the 6,000-meter course in 144th at 23:56. Sophomore Brooke Solomon (Yankton) was right behind her, finishing 146th in 23:57.
