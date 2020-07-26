Pairings For the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 16-Under Tournaments, July 31-Aug. 2, have been announced.

In the Class A Tournament in Humboldt, Dakota Valley will face Madison Maroon in Friday’s first game, a 10 a.m. start. Beresford drew Tri-Valley in the 4 p.m. game.

In other first-round matchups, Kimball-White Lake plays Milbank at 1 p.m., and Volga faces host West Central at 7 p.m.

In the Class B Tournament at Canova, Tyndall plays Elkton in the 5 p.m. contest on Friday.

In other first-round games, Salem plays Clark at noon, Garretson draws Gregory at 2:30 p.m., and Wessington Springs faces host Canova at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A TOURN.

July 31-Aug. 2 at Humboldt

Friday, July 31

GAME 1: Madison Maroon vs. Dakota Valley, 10 a.m.

GAME 2: Kimball-White Lake vs. Milbank, 1 p.m.

GAME 3: Beresford vs. Tri-Valley, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: West Central vs. Volga, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Consolation

GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

CLASS B TOURN.

July 31-Aug. 2 at Canova

GAME 1: Salem vs. Clark, noon

GAME 2: Garretson vs. Gregory, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3: Tyndall vs. Elkton, 5 p.m.

GAME 4: Wessington Springs vs. Canova, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Consolation

GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

FIFTH: Consolation winners, noon

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

