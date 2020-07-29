Landon Moe, who will be a senior this fall at Yankton High School, is one of three high school boys’ golfers in South Dakota selected to compete at the High School Golf National Invitational from Aug. 3-5 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The other representatives from South Dakota are Lance Christensen of Little Wound and Jacob Stewart of O’Gorman. Last fall, Christensen was the Class A individual champion, while Stewart was fifth and Moe tied for ninth place in Class AA.
The three-day, 54-hole event features golfers from 49 states.
