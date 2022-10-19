Yankton Bucks senior wide receiver Tyler Sohler’s first time on a varsity high school football field was a memorable experience for him.
“It was my first game my freshman year,” Sohler said. “It was my first or second catch. I had a cool one hand catch. That one I'll always remember.
“That boosted my confidence a lot. Knowing I could go into a varsity game at 14-years old and being able to make plays helped my confidence.”
It was the first of many memorable plays Sohler has made on his way to breaking the Yankton all-time receiving yardage record in Friday’s game against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles.
In getting the record, Sohler wanted to praise the players on the list, including previous record-holder Rex Ryken, that he was able to pass.
“It means a lot because the guys that were in front of me were really good athletes,” Sohler said. “It's pretty cool to be able to pass them. I have a lot of respect for them. They were great players.
“I'm not going to be talking about (breaking the record) all the time to people, but it'll be something I'll remember.”
Sohler points to head coach Brady Muth and the coaching staff giving him a chance to play as a freshman as a reason he was able to obtain the record.
“All the coaches and my teammates supported me,” Sohler said. “The coaches gave me a lot of opportunities.”
“I'm happy for him,” Muth said. “He's earned it. (With) the list of guys that he's up there with, it’s impressive to be at the top of that list. It says a lot about how he's done things and how long he's done things for the right way. You don't get (the record) by being an everyday guy. You’ve got to be someone special. He is and it's been a real pleasure to coach him.”
Along with being one of the top receivers for the Bucks this season, Sohler has enjoyed the process of bringing along the younger receivers in the program.
“It's cool, especially being a leader for them,” Sohler said. “All of our younger receivers are great. They have a lot of talent. Next year, you're going to see that. You are seeing it now too.”
Yankton senior defensive back Rayner Roig has enjoyed the process of bringing younger players along as well.
“I love to teach these kids everything that I've learned,” Roig said. “It helps them out. You can see that they've gotten better since the beginning of the season.
“(The younger players have) been doing their part. We’ve been trying to coach him as much as we can. Our seniors have stepped up as much as we can to help the team.”
Muth lauded the way his senior class has led the team this season.
“We've got a great team,” he said. “A lot of that is because of the seniors we have on this team. It's a smaller group, but they're very special in the way they do things. Every senior class is special, the way these guys go about business and the way they compete has been a lot of fun to be around.”
Roig is going to cherish the last regular season home game for him and his fellow seniors on the team, as the Bucks take on the Huron Tigers at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“For us seniors, the season went by pretty fast,” he said. “We're looking to go out there and win.”
“You wish for the best and play the best of your abilities and hope your teammates play to the best of their abilities. Hopefully, we can make it far this year.”
Roig has enjoyed celebrating his teammates’ successes throughout his senior season.
“A play that I will remember from this year is watching one of my teammates, (defensive back) Mac Ryken, get a nice pick against Spearfish when we played them,” Roig said. “It may not have been me making the play, but seeing a teammate do that and going to cheer him on is the best thing (about playing football).”
The Bucks seniors will look to have a memorable Senior Night contest against Huron Thursday.
