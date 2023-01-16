The Yankton boys’ and girls’ bowling teams each earned victories over Sioux Falls Jefferson in club high school bowling action on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton boys remained unbeaten with a 45.5-4.5 rout of the Cavaliers.
For Yankton (8-0), Oliver Reindl posted a 254 high game and 676 series to lead the way. Carter Teply had a 258 high game and 666 series. Connar Becker finished with a 257 high game and 645 series in the victory.
For Jefferson, Cody Koepke led the way with a 239 high game and 676 series. Vincent Delvecchio posted a 212 high game and 642 series.
The Gazelles improved to 7-1 with a 32-18 victory over Jefferson.
For Yankton, Teighlor Karstens led the way with a 221 high game and 604 series. Zara Bitsos posted a 210 high game and 546 series. Cadynce Bonzer added a 201 high game and 522 series.
Jefferson was led by a 227 high game and 671 series from Kami Voeltz. Brittany Nelson finished with a 176 high game and 482 series.
Yankton hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Jan. 20.
Yankton won the JV boys’ match 50-0. For the Bucks (7-1), Liam Villanueva rolled a 217 high game and a 617 series. Nick Taylor posted a 205 high game and 577 series. Joseph Holan added a 202 high game and 560 series.
