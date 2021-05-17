BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic put three golfers in the top eight to run away with the team title in the District C-3 Boys’ Golf Tournament, held Monday at Fair Play Golf Course in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Led by medalist Riley Kuehn’s 72, Cedar Catholic posted a team score of 319, well ahead of Battle Creek (342) and West Holt (357), the other two team qualifiers out of the district.
Ponca finished fourth in the team standings, two strokes out of the last qualifying spot at 359. Tri County Northeast scored 382 and Crofton finished at 388 on the day.
Wisner-Pilger Rockney Peck shot 74 to finish second. Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick and West Holt’s Cameron Adkisson each shot 77. Cedar Catholic’s Macalister Kuehn finished fifth at 78, with teammate Jay Steffen seventh at 82.
Crofton’s Zachary Weber qualified for state, shooting a 79 to place sixth. Tri County Northeast put two golfers in the top 10 to qualify for state: Nathan Oswald (82) and Garrett Blanke (83).
The Nebraska State Class C Tournament will be held May 25-26 in Kearney.
Vermillion Girls’ Inv.
VERMILLION — Sioux Falls Christian edged Vermillion by one stroke for the team title at the Vermillion Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Monday at The Bluffs in Vermillion.
The Chargers scored 357, beating out Vermillion (358) and Madison (394).
Vermillion’s Kensie Mulheron shot an 81, beating Beresford’s Maiya Muller (82) by one stroke. Sioux Falls Christian’s Sydney Tims was third at 84.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian 357; 2, Vermillion 358; 3, Madison 394; 4, Canton 411; 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 430; 6, Lennox 465; 7, Dell Rapids 485
TOP 20: 1, Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion 81; 2, Maiya Muller, Beresford 82; 3, Sydney Tims, S.F. Christian 84; 4, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 86; 5, Cecelia VanDentop, S.F. Christian 87; 6, Sophia Johnson, Elk Point-Jefferson 90; 7, Olivia Olson, S.F. Christian 90; 8, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 92; 9, Megan Brady, Vermillion 92; 10, Alison Vacanti, Madison 93; 11, Saige Jorgenson, Vermillion 93; 12, Penelope Corbin, Madison 96; 13, Karly Doom, S.F. Christian 96; 14, Abby Greenhoff, Dell Rapids 97; 15, Kate Dirksen, S.F. Christian 99; 16, Emma Willert, Vermillion 100; 17, Sami Schmidt, Dell Rapids 101; 18, Julia Dossett, Madison 101; 19, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 102; 20, Lexi Squire, Dakota Valley 103; 21, Kayla Neugebauer, Parkston 103
