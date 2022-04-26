GAYVILLE — The Centerville girls and Freeman Academy-Marion boys ran away with team honors in the Great Plains Conference Track and Field Meet, Tuesday in Gayville.
Centerville beat out Burke 156 to 126 for girls’ top honors. Alcester-Hudson (94) was third, followed by Scotland (88) and Gayville-Volin (73).
Centerville won five events, with Lillie Eide claiming the 400 (1:04.21) and 800 (2:35.28). Thea Gust won the high jump (5-0), Bailey Hansen won the pole vault (8-6) and Sophie Eide claimed the triple jump (31-5 1/2).
Burke had three wins, with Piper Hanson sweeping the 100-meter (17.09) and 300-meter (50.30) hurdle events. Kailee Frank won the 1600 (5:36.17) for the Cougars.
Alcester-Hudson rode a big day from Carly Patrick, as Patrick won the 100 (13.86), 200 (27.94) and long jump (16-5 1/4). The Cubs also won the 800 relay, with Kayleigh Thompson, Skya Almlie, Emily Winquist and Emma Solberg finishing in 1:55.36.
Scotland’s Delanie Van Driel swept the throws, winning the shot put (37-10) and discus (112-5). The Highlanders also scored a win in the 400 relay, as Grace Robb, Olivia Binde, Trinity Bietz and Bailey Vitek finished in 55.29.
Freeman Academy-Marion won both the 3200 (10:45.53) and medley (4:34.45) relays, with Estelle Waltner and Jada Koerner running in both winning relays. Emma McConniel and Sonora Myers completed the 3200 relay, while Alivea Weber and Elizabeth Piehel opened the medley.
Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum won the 3200 (13:13.22). Andes Central-Dakota Christian won the 1600 relay, with Claire Johnson, Lexi Schoenfelder, Josie Brouwer and Isabella Brouwer finishing in 4:28.67.
On the boys’ side, FAM beat Burke 148 to 102. Centerville (100.5), Gayville-Volin (99) and Corsica-Stickney (98) followed closely behind.
The Bearcats rode eight event wins to the team victory. Thalen Schroeder, a Mount Marty basketball recruit, won the 400 (52.57), 800 (2:08.59) and high jump (5-10), and helped FAM to victory in the 1600 relay (3:40.40). Tavin Schroeder won the 1600 (4:53.50) and 3200 (10:50.89), and anchored the Bearcats’ 3200 relay (9:15.61) to victory.
Also for FAM, Dylan Johansen won the shot put (46-9 1/2). Liam Ortman, Seth Balzer and Quincy Blue ran the opening legs of the winning 1600 relay. Malachi Myers, Finley McConniel and Elshadai Mesfin ran the opening legs of the winning 3200 relay.
Burke claimed three events. Ben Witt won the long jump (20-8), Sawyer Tietgen won the triple jump (39-1) and the foursome of Jackson Bauld, Gunnar Stephens, Gentry Bartling and Nick Nelson won the medley (4:05.62).
Cole Feestra had a hand in all four of Corsica-Stickney’s victories. He swept the 110 (16.96) and 3020 (43.53) hurdles, and anchored the Jaguars’ winning 400 (46.88) and 800 (1:38.02) relays. Caden Van Drongelen and Shad Bosma also ran on both winning relays, with Waylon Bolle running the 400 relay and Carter Wright running the 800 relay for Corsica-Stickney.
Gayville-Volin won two events, Kyle Hirsch in the 200 (24.85) and Andrew Gustad in the pole vault (12-0). Scotland’s Logan Saylor won the 100 (12.52). Avon’s Kley Huemiller won the discus (126-4).
