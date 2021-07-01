The Yankton Tappers remained unbeaten with a 7-2 victory over Crofton in South Central League amateur baseball action, Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Colin Muth went 3-for-5 with a double for Yankton. Mason Townsend doubled and singled. Rand Thygeson also had two hits. Caid Koletzky homered, and Aaron Moser and Heath Hagge each had a hit in the victory.
Cooper Davis pitched seven innings, striking out seven, for the win. Thygson struck out two in a scoreless ninth.
The Tappers face the Yankton Lakers on Sunday. Crofton hosts Wynot on Saturday.
Lakers 16, Freeman 6
FREEMAN — The Yankton Lakers tuned up for their rematch with the Yankton Tappers by downing Freeman 16-6 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
The Lakers pounded out 19 hits. Jett Olszewski led the way, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI. Rex Ryken had three hits. Collin Zahrbock homered and doubled, scoring three times. Garrett Peikert doubled twice, driving in three. Owen Feser doubled and singled. Mitch Gullikson and Miles Carda each had two hits, with Carda driving in three runs. Nick Bartels and Kieren Luellman each had a hit in the victory.
Kyle Braun went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Freeman. Jackson Fiegen doubled. Jake Weier, Bailey Sage, Alan Scherschligt and Alex Fiegen each had a hit in the effort.
Peikert struck out seven over five innings of work for the win. Trey Christensen took the loss.
The Lakers host the Tappers on Sunday. Freeman travels to Menno next, also on Sunday.
