Harrisburg earned a doubleheader sweep over Yankton in club high school baseball action on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton had not played since April 11 due to a number of postponements.
In the opener, Harrisburg scored twice in the top of the ninth, then held on for a 5-4 victory.
Noah Boschee went 4-for-4 with a double for Harrisburg. Taylor Klein doubled and singled. Max Carlson also doubled. Jack Sutton, Palmer Boyd, Maddux Scherer and Kai Yungbluth each had a hit.
Joe Gokie went 3-for-5 with a double for Yankton. Jack Halsted had a pair of hits. Drew Ryken, Lucas Kampshoff and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the victory.
Boyd pitched the final three innings for the win. Lucas Kampshoff took the loss in relief of Gokie, who allowed one earned run over seven innings of work.
In the nightcap, Scherer pitched five no-hit innings, striking out six, as Harrisburg won 2-0.
Sutton and Tyman Long each doubled for Harrisburg. Klein and Carlson each had a hit.
Halsted had the lone Yankton hit.
Drew Ryken allowed one unearned run over four innings, striking out six, for the loss. Connor Teichroew pitched three innings of relief, striking out four.
Yankton, now 7-3, hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Monday. Start time for the doubleheader is 7 p.m.
Parkston 4, Centerville 2
CENTERVILLE — Parkston built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Centerville in club high school baseball action on Friday.
A Will Jodozi double was the lone Parkston hit.
Aiden Bobzin doubled and Alec Austin singled for Centerville.
Tate Klumb struck out eight batters over 4 2/3 innings for the win, with Luke Bormann striking out five in 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Logan Bobzin took the tough-luck loss, striking out 16 and allowing one earned run in a complete game effort.
Parkston hosts Vermillion on Sunday.
Dakota Valley 18, Menno-Scotland 7
SCOTLAND — Dakota Valley scored 14 runs in the final two innings, rallying from a 7-4 deficit to claim an 18-7 victory over Menno-Scotland in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Jake Pruchniak went 3-for-5 with a double, and Ashton Pick went 3-for-4 for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns and Tyler Schulte each doubled and singled, with Schulte adding four RBI and four runs scored. Jackson Boonstra and Jaxon Hennies each had two hits. Brendan Barnett homered and Garrett Anderson added a hit in the victory.
Austin Pillsbury had two triples for Menno-Scotland. Tyrus Bietz doubled.
Bruns picked up the win, striking out five in four innings of work. Treyton Sayler took the loss. Keppen started for the Trappers, striking out six in his four innings of work.
Vermillion 9, Baltic 7
VERMILLION — Vermillion built an 8-2 lead and held on for a 9-7 victory over Baltic in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Charlie Ward went 3-for-4 to lead Vermillion. Willis Robertson and Reece Proefrock each had two hits. Carter Mart tripled, Clayton Sorensen doubled, and Jack Kratz and T.J. Tracy each had a hit in the victory.
Caleb Kittelson doubled and singled, and Matt Muston and Riley Dobbins each had two hits for Baltic. Jose Valadez homered. Tayden Hansen, Hunter Larson and Andrew Vandam each had a hit in the victory.
Tim Dixon pitched five innings, striking out nine, for the win. Kittelson took the loss, striking out four in his two innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.