GAYVILLE — Brendan Wentland scored a game-high 29 points to lead Corsica-Stickney past Burke 74-70 in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic on Saturday in Gayville.
Jaylen Kemp scored 22 points for Corsica-Stickney. Taven Burke added eight rebounds and six assists in the victory.
Ben Witt led Burke with 22 points and five assists. Bryce Frank posted 17 points and four steals. Brogan Glover scored 13 points, and Nick Nelson added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
BURKE 15 18 14 23 — 70
CORSICA-STICKNEY 13 29 15 17 — 74
Centerville 48, Scotland 46
GAYVILLE — Centerville outscored Scotland 22-10 in the fourth quarter to claim a 48-46 victory over Scotland in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday in Gayville.
Logan Bobzin finished with 23 points to lead Centerville. Will Kroger had nine points and nine rebounds. Spencer Skatvold added 11 rebounds in the victory.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland with 15 points. Lucas Dennis finished with 11 points. Parker Hochstein grabbed 11 rebounds for the Highlanders.
CENTERVILLE (7-13) 7 11 8 22 — 48
SCOTLAND 6 16 14 10 — 46
Gayville-Volin 61, AC-DC 59
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin held off Andes Central-Dakota Christian 61-59 in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
Kyle Hirsch scored 15 points and Andrew Gustad scored 14 points to lead Gayville-Volin. Spencer Karstens posted 13 points and five assists. Darien Rabe added 10 rebounds in the victory.
Xavier Hare led AC-DC with 20 points. Cam’ron Thin Elk added 14 points for the Thunder.
AC-DC (5-14) 14 15 8 22 — 59
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (8-12) 14 22 16 9 — 61
Marty 63, Alcester-Hudson 61
GAYVILLE — Marty held off Alcester-Hudson 63-61 in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
Tre Black Cloud scored a game-high 22 points to lead Marty. Israel Defender scored 16 points and Lawrence Rouse added 12 points in the victory.
Jaxon Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Alex Winquist finished with 13 points. Kaden Kleinhans added 11 points and 14 rebounds in the effort.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (8-12) 18 7 16 20 — 61
MARTY 11 16 17 19 — 63
FA-M 55, TD-A 38
GAYVILLE — Connor Epp finished with 15 points and six assists to lead Freeman Academy-Marion past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 55-38 in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
Payton Arbach posted 14 points for Freeman Academy-Marion. Quincy Blue added six steals and nine rebounds in the effort.
Logan Van Pelt led TDA with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Colome 55, Avon 46
GAYVILLE — Colome used four players in double figures to claim a 55-46 victory over Avon in the Great Plains Conference Classic, on Saturday in Gayville.
Joseph Laprath posted 15 points and four steals, and Billy Looking Cloud had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Colome. Rhet Bertram and Michael Supik each had 10 points, with Bertram also recording seven rebounds, in the victory.
Riley Rucktaeschl and Eli Watchorn each had 10 points for Avon, with Ruchtaeschel also recording 10 rebounds. Ashton Frank added eight points and nine rebounds.
COLOME 18 12 11 14 — 55
AVON (3-15) 23 12 9 2 — 46
Other Games
R.C. Central 83, Lakota Tech 42
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central downed Lakota Tech 83-42 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Micah Swallow finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range, for Central. Julia Swallow scored 23 points. Kohl Meisman finished with 11 points, going 3-for-3 from three-point range as the Cobblers finished 8-of-13 from deep.
Adriano Rama scored 17 points for Lakota Tech. Trey Yellow Boy added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tatanka.
Central, 11-6, travels to Brandon Valley on Thursday, Feb. 25, before traveling to Yankton on Friday, Feb. 26.
Lakota Tech, 8-7, travels to Lead-Deadwood on Monday.
LAKOTA TECH (8-7) 5 25 5 7 — 42
R.C. CENTRAL (11-6) 19 19 23 22 — 83
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.