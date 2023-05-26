BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles tied for third in the rescheduled Brookings Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Friday at Brookings Country Club.
Mitchell scored 347 to win the event, which had been moved from May 18 due to poor air quality in the region. Host Brookings (355) was second, followed by Harrisburg and the Gazelles, each at 361.
Huron’s Bryn Huber shot a 3-over 75 to earn medalist honors, two shots better than Brookings’ Deliah Fuhs (77). Yankton’s Ellia Homstad was third at 78.
Also for the Gazelles, Madison Ryken and Sabrina Krajewski each shot 94, Elsie Larson carded a 95, Gracie Brockberg shot 105 and Jordyn Cunningham shot 111.
The Gazelles finish the regular season on Tuesday at the Brandon Valley Invitational. Start time is 10 a.m. at the Brandon Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 347; 2, Brookings 355; T3, Harrisburg 361; T3, Yankton 361; 5, O’Gorman 365; 6, Brandon Valley 394
TOP 15: 1, Bryn Huber, Huron 75; 2, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 77; 3, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 78; 4, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 80; T5, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 82; T5, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg 82; T7, Paydyn Peterson, O’Gorman 88; T7, Jayli Rients, Mitchell 88; T7, Erin Hurd, O’Gorman 88; T7, Lara Widstrom, Mitchell 88; T11, Kamryn Streich, Brookings 90; T11, Mara Nelson, Brandon Valley 90; T13, Anna Eliason, Mitchell 91; T13, Sophia Santos, O’Gorman 91; T13, Miyah Foerster, Brookings 91
OTHER YHS: T16, Madison Ryken, Sabrina Krajewski 94; T18, Elsie Larson 95; T30, Gracie Brockberg 105; 33, Jordyn Cunningham 111
