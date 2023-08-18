MITCHELL — Mitchell High School head girls’ golf coach Jeff Meyerink will serve as interim head coach for the Dakota Wesleyan golf program, DWU announced Friday.
Meyerink, a 2005 graduate of DWU, led Mitchell to its first state championship earlier this year. His teams finished second in Class AA in 2021 and 2022.
