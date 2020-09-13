WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic outlasted Ponca 25-18, 19-25, 25-13 to finish 2-1 on the final day of the Wakefield Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Cedar Catholic finished 4-2 in the tournament.
Brynn Wortmann had 11 kills and 11 digs, and Makenna Noecker had seven kills and 12 digs to lead the Cedar Catholic offense. Cady Uttecht had 13 assists and Meredith McGregor had 12 assists to help the Trojans attack. Defensively, Brooklyn Kuehn had four blocks (2 solo) and Megan Heimes had 20 digs in the victory.
Cedar Catholic, 7-6, hosts Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (7-6) 25 19 25
PONCA 18 25 13
Cedar Catholic 2, BRLD 1
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic held off Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur 25-19, 20-25, 26-24 in the Wakefield Tournament on Saturday.
Brynn Wortmann had eight kills and 14 digs, and Cady Uttecht had 12 assists and four ace serves for Cedar Catholic. Meredith McGregor posted 12 assists and three ace serves. Makenna Noecker had five kills, Laney Kathol had three blocks (2 solo) and Megan Heimes had 20 digs in the victory.
CEDAR CATHOLIC 25 20 26
BRLD 19 25 24
Lutheran High NE 2, Cedar Catholic 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Lutheran High Northeast remained undefeated with at 25-9, 25-14 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Wakefield Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Laney Kathol had two kills and three blocks (2 solo), and Cady Uttecht had six assists for Cedar Catholic. Megan Heimes had 10 digs and Brooklyn Kuehn had two kills for the Trojans.
LUTHERAN HIGH NE 25 25
CEDAR CATHOLIC 9 14
Big East Conf.
Third: Chester 3, MCM 0
CHESTER — Chester swept McCook Central 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 for third place in the Big East Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Ella Pry posted 10 kills and Breckyn Ewoldt had eight kills for Chester. Kenna Brown had 29 assists. Lily VanHal had four ace serves, with Carly Becker posting three ace serves. Karley Campbell had 19 digs and Emily Larson added 17 digs in the victory.
Madisen Koepsell led MCM with seven kills and four blocks. Brandy Pulse had six kills. Maggie Miles had 14 assists. Ashtyn Wobig finished with 17 digs and two ace serves, Riley Morrison had 18 digs and Tayan McGregor added five blocks in the effort.
Chester, 6-1, travels to Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday. MCM hosts top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday in Salem.
MCM 23 19 21
CHESTER (6-1) 25 25 25
Fifth: Baltic 3, Sioux Valley 0
VOLGA — Baltic’s Elyssa Clark posted 12 kills and nine digs to lead the Bulldogs past Sioux Valley 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 for fifth place in the Big East Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Jetta Hefty posted 13 assists and Jacie Wendland had 11 assists for Baltic. Berklee Erickson finished with 14 digs, and Sami Polzin added six kills and 11 digs in the victory.
Rylan Willis led Sioux Valley with 12 kills and 10 assists. Haydyn Hauge posted 13 assists and 11 digs. Kasey Pistulka added 13 digs.
Baltic, 3-4, travels to West Central on Tuesday. Sioux Valley travels to DeSmet on Tuesday.
BALTIC (3-4) 25 25 25
SIOUX VALLEY (3-5) 19 21 18
Seventh: Beresford 3, Flandreau 0
BERESFORD — Beresford downed Flandreau 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 for seventh place in the Big East Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Beresford.
Savannah Beeson had 10 kills and three blocks, and Kara Niles had nine kills for Beresford. Larissa Tiedeman posted 17 assists and two ace serves. Autumn Namminga finished with 10 digs and five ace serves. Rachel Zanter posted seven kills and seven ace serves, and Addy Wills added two ace serves in the victory.
Bella Pavlis led Flandreau with six kills and three blocks. Claire Sheppard had three blocks and eight digs. Macy Kneebone posted six assists and 11 digs in the effort.
Beresford travels to Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Flandreau hosts Garretson on Tuesday.
FLANDREAU (0-8) 23 17 19
BERESFORD (1-6) 25 25 25
Creighton Tourn.
Summerland 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Summerland swept past Hartington-Newcastle 25-15, 25-8 in the Creighton volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Kayden Jueden had five kills and nine digs, and Erin Folkers had five kills for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten added 14 assists for the Wildcats.
HARTINGTON-NEW. 15 8
SUMMERLAND 25 25
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Creighton 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Kayden Jueden had seven kills, seven digs and two ace serves to lead Hartington-Newcastle past host Creighton 25-16, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Erin Folkers had four kills and seven digs, and Olivia Grutsch had three ace serves and 10 digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten posted 18 assists in the victory.
HARTINGTON-NEW. 25 25
CREIGHTON 16 17
Hartington-Newcastle 2, West Holt 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle made quick work of West Holt, claiming a 25-11, 25-10 to finish second in the four-team round robin Creighton Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Kayden Jueden had nine kills and seven digs, and Alivia Morten had 16 assists, two ace serves and seven digs to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Erin Folkers posted six kills. Makenna Clarkson had four ace serves, Mani Lange had two ace serves and Olivia Grutsch had six digs in the victory.
Hartington-Newcastle, 4-6, takes on Wynot on Thursday.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (4-6) 25 25
WEST HOLT 11 10
Boone Central Tourn.
Ord 2, Crofton 1
ALBION, Neb. — Ord held off Crofton 25-16, 15-25,25-15 in the third place match of the Boone Central Volleyball Invitational, Saturday in Albion, Nebraska.
Kaley Einrem posted nine kills and eight assists, and Ella Wragge had five kills, three blocks (2 solo) and 15 digs to lead Crofton. Alexis Folkers finished with five kills, six assists and two ace serves. Brittany Tramp had two ace serves and Allie Dahl had two assisted blocks for the Warriors.
Crofton returns to Albion to face Boone Central on Tuesday in Mid-State Conference action.
ORD 25 15 25
CROFTON (3-5) 16 25 15
Lakeview 2, Crofton 0
ALBION, Neb. — Columbus Lakeview downed Crofton 25-13, 25-15 in the semifinals of the Boone Central Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
For Crofton, Kaley Einrem had five assists, two assisted blocks and nine digs to lead the way. Erica Tindle had four kills, Allie Dahl had two ace serves and Alexis Folkers had 15 digs for the Warriors.
LAKEVIEW 25 25
CROFTON 13 15
Crofton 2, Stanton 1
ALBION, Neb. — Crofton opened the Boone Central Invitational with a 25-14, 27-25, 25-20 victory over Stanton on Saturday.
Kaley Einrem finished with 10 kills, nine assists and 20 digs for Crofton. Ella Wragge posted six kills, five ace serves and 14 digs. Lacey Sprakel had five kills and Allie Dahl had two blocks (1 solo) in the victory.
STANTON 14 27 20
CROFTON 25 25 25
Other Matches
Dakota Valley 3, S.F. Washington 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley earned its second victory over Class AA competition of the season, beating Sioux Falls Washington 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Sophia Atchison had 13 kills and two ace serves, and Rachel Rosenquist had 11 kills, three blocks and 16 digs to lead Dakota Valley, the second-ranked team in Class A. Logan Miller posted 40 assists. Taylor Wilshire had 25 digs, Tori Schultz had four blocks and Jorja VanDenHul added three ace serves in the victory.
For Class AA second-ranked Washington, Sydni Schetnan had 11 kills, and Ellie Walker had eight kills and 16 digs to lead the way. Katelyn Richardson posted 27 assists and 14 digs. Zoie Bertsch posted 20 digs. Joclyn Richardson added seven kills and 16 digs.
Dakota Valley, 5-0, plays its third Class AA foe of the season on Tuesday, traveling to Yankton. Washington, 4-2, travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday. Lincoln opened the season with a loss to Dakota Valley.
S.F. WASHINGTON (4-2) 25 20 16 19
DAKOTA VALLEY (5-0) 17 25 25 25
ORR 3, FAM 0
RUTLAND — Oldham-Ramona-Rutland earned a 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Julia Trygstad had nine kills and four ace serves, and Alivia Spilde had eight kills for O-R-R. Paige Hanson posted 17 assists. Sine Matson had 19 assists. Alivia Bickett and Breckyn Leighton each had 16 digs, with Bickett also posting three ace serves. Maddy Eich added 10 digs in the effort.
Sarah Cremer posted three kills and Alexa Gortmaker had two ace serves for FA-M. Alivea Weber and Leah Goodwin each had two blocks in the effort.
O-R-R travels to Iroquois to face Iroquois-Doland on Tuesday. FA-M, travels to Wakonda to face Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
Northwestern 3, Madison 0
MADISON — Northwestern, the top-ranked team in Class B, claimed a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 victory over Class A fourth-ranked Madison in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
For Northwestern, Sydney Schell led the way with 18 kills. Hannah Schentzel posted 19 assists, three ace serves and seven digs. Ella Haven had nine kills and two assisted blocks. Joclyn Haven posted 17 digs and two ace serves. Haiden Grandpre added two blocks (1 solo) in the victory.
Abby Brooks led Madison with 17 kills and two assisted blocks. Sophia VandenBosch had seven kills and 16 digs. Kylie Krusemark finished with 29 assists, Raena Rost had eight digs and Ali Vacanti added two ace serves for the Bulldogs.
NORTHWESTERN (6-0) 25 25 25
MADISON (5-2) 20 21 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.