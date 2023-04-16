VERMILLION — South Dakota sophomore pitcher Clara Edwards threw the program’s first no-hitter since 2009 and drove in two runs in a 3-0 win against Western Illinois Saturday at Nygaard Field.

It came in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader that was delayed three hours due to rain. Game two was suspended due to darkness with the teams tied at 6-6 after seven innings. It resumed Sunday at 11 a.m. with the third and final game of the series to follow.

