PENDER, Neb. — The Pender Dredge Possums built an 8-0 lead and held on for a 10-5 victory over Hartington in the Area C-2 American Legion Baseball Tournament on Sunday in Pender, Nebraska.
Carson Arens doubled and singled, and Dan Puppe doubled for Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit, Jaxson Bernecker, Arson Arens and Devon Taylor each had a hit in the effort.
Lucas Wortman took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work.
Pender will play in the championship on Tuesday against the winner of today’s (Monday) Hartington vs. Tekamah-Herman matchup.
Tekamah-Herman 14, Ponca 5
PENDER, Neb. — Ponca was eliminated from the Area C-2 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 14-5 setback against Tekamah-Herman on Sunday in Pender, Nebraska.
Zach Fernau and Grant Dorcey each had three hits for Ponca. Nolan Janssen and Matt Hayes each had two hits.
Zain Stark took the loss, striking out three in his five innings of work.
Ponca finished with a 5-11 record.
PENDER, Neb. — Hartington scored six runs in the ninth inning to claim a 13-9 victory over Ponca in the Area C-2 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Pender.
Jaxson Bernecker went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Dylan Taylor doubled and singled, driving in two, for Hartington. Carter Arens and Tyan Baller each had two hits, with Arens driving in two runs. Weston Heine tripled. Daniel Puppe, Keaton Steffen, Carson Arens and Jalen Lammers each had a hit in the victory.
Grant Dorcey went 4-for-5 with a double for Ponca. Zach Fernau doubled and singled, driving in two. Matt Logue also had two hits. Nolan Janssen, Austen Janssen, Mat Hayes and Miguel Balvantin each had a hit in the effort.
Taylor pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, striking out six, for the win. Logue took the loss in relief of Dorcey, who struck out 10 in his seven innings of work.
Ord 16, Creighton-Plainview 1
NELIGH, Neb. — Ord scored 10 runs in the first on the way to a 16-1 victory over Creighton-Plainview in an elimination game in the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Neligh.
Will Gunning tripled and Devin Wagner doubled for Creighton-Plainview. Tanner Frahm and Tristan Smith each had a hit for the Titans.
Peyton Bromley took the loss. Leighton Medina struck out four in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
