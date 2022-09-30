VERMILLION — South Dakota head basketball coach Eric Peterson has finalized the program’s schedule for his inaugural season. It includes a season-opener at Wisconsin (Nov. 7), a home-opener against Lipscomb (Nov. 9) and a tournament that includes a trip to Mississippi State.

South Dakota has added a home-and-home with Coastal Carolina, a 19-game winner a year ago from the Sun Belt Conference. The Coyotes will travel to the Chanticleers on Nov. 26. The return game in Vermillion is Dec. 14. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.