SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshman Danii Anglin has been named the Summit League Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the period ended Feb. 20.
This marks the first career weekly honor for Anglin, a native of Spring Mount, Jamaica.
Anglin won the high jump Friday at the Nebraska Tune-Up inside the Devaney Sports Center. She cleared 5-8 ¾ (1.75m) for the fifth time this season to win the meet. Anglin’s collegiate best of 5-10 ½ (1.79m) came a week ago at the Ichabod Mid-Week Challenge. That height leads the Summit League and is tied for 32nd in the nation this season.
South Dakota is slated to compete at the Summit League Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
