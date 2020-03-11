The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears’ trip to the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament didn’t begin in December.
It began years ago, according to head coach Todd Irwin.
“Every year for the past five, six years, we’ve gained step by step,” he said. “Getting to an over .500 record. Getting further into the Lewis & Clark Conference. Getting into the conference final. Winning it this year.
“Every year we’ve been a little bit more mature, more calm and confident.”
The Bears (23-5) have gotten big numbers from senior Noah Schutte (23.5 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 77 assists, 77 steals, 40 blocks), a 6-4 guard who will finish his career with over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
LCC has also got strong production out of senior guard Ty Erwin (14.2 ppg, 4 rpg, 95 assists, 38 steals), sophomore guard Evan Haisch (11.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 38 assists, 29 steals) and junior forward Cael Hartung (89 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 28 steals). Sophomore guard Evan Schmitt (2.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 81 assists, 49 steals, junior forward Austin Hall (2.8 ppg, 36 rpg,40 blocks) and sophomore guard Wilton Roberts (1 ppg, 13 steals) have also contributed for the Bears.
“If teams try to go box-and-one or something else (to try to stop Schutte), we’ve got guys that can stretch that defense or can attack the basket,” Coach Irwin said.
The Bears will face a Paxton (21-3) squad that placed third a year ago. That squad is led by 6-11 post Blake Brewster (22.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 38 assists, 22 steals, 84 blocked shots), and boast 6-7 senior forward Davin Helmer (7.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 30 blocks). Juniors Dayo Kennedy (13.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 61 assists, 32 steals) and Dane Storer (7.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 139 assists, 37 steals) have given the squad a 1-2 punch at the guard spots.
But Paxton’s size isn’t a big concern for Coach Irwin.
“With the schools we’ve played — Wayne, Auburn — we’ve seen some big teams,” he said. “We’ve been able to match their size with our quickness.”
For a Bears team that averages 66 points per contest, the key to tournament success depends not on the offense, but the defense, Coach Irwin said.
“We have to have good teamwork, good defense,” he said. “With the way we play, we get after it and push the ball. We just need to play our game.
LCC and Paxton face off at 10:45 a.m., the second of four Class D1 games at Lincoln East High School today. The winner will face the winner of the first game, featuring top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2) and Pleasanton (20-5). Second-seeded Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (24-3) faces Fullerton (19-5) at 2 p.m., followed by third-seeded Osmond (24-1) against Southern Valley (19-5).
