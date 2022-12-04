MITCHELL — Parker Denne scored a natural hat trick and assisted on Mitchell’s other goal in a 4-1 victory over Yankton in varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Kaden Contreras scored Mitchell’s first goal, with Denne and Levi Loken assisting. Yankton tied the game at 1-1 on a Jack Pedersen goal. Denne gave the Marlins the lead again 85 seconds later, then scored twice in the third period, once on an empty net, to ice the Mitchell victory.
Loken also assisted on one of Denne’s goals.
Drake Jerke made 28 saves in goal for Mitchell. Keenan Wagner had 35 saves for Yankton.
Yankton, 2-4, hosts Sioux Center, Iowa, on Friday, Dec. 9. Start time is set for 7:45 p.m.
JV: Mitchell 7, Yankton 1
MITCHELL — Tyson Sabers had five goals and an assist to lead Mitchell past Yankton 7-1 in JV boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Caden Ziehl had a goal and two assists for Mitchell. Brody Huls scored the other goal. Four other Marlins each had an assist in the victory.
Kobe Koletzky scored for Yankton, converting a Tanner Ondell assist.
Gavin Polreis made 17 saves in goal for Mitchell. Jayda Tjeerdsma and Garrett Haas each had 19 saves in goal for Yankton.
Yankton is off until a Dec. 30 trip to Brookings.
Bantam A: Yankton 12, Mitchell 0
MITCHELL — Yankton scored eight first-period goals on the way to a 12-0 victory over Mitchell in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday. It was the third straight shutout victory for the Miracle (5-0).
Tucker Renken finished with five goals and three assists for Yankton. Brayden Byrkeland posted two goals and an assist. Rylan Murphy and Easton Anderson each had a goal and three assists. Cooper Larsen posted a goal and two assists. Elijah Larson had a goal and an assist. Isaac Dimmer scored the other goal, Kade Schramm had three assists and Maxwell Weisenburger had an assist as all nine Miracle skaters recorded a point.
Moeller extended his shutout streak in goal, stopping nine shots in the win. Sebastian Rieger made 18 saves for Mitchell.
Yankton travels to Sioux Center on Dec. 16.
