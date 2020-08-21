MADISON — The Vermillion Tanagers ranked fifth after the singles competition of the Madison Invitational girls’ tennis tournament, Friday in Madison.
Rapid City Christian scored 187 in singles play. Aberdeen Roncalli and Milbank each scored 155.5, followed by Huron (144) and the Tanagers.
Abby Hanson won the flight five singles title for Vermillion, beating Hope Karels 8-4 in the title match.
Also for Vermillion. Emma Dahlhoff (flight 1) and Emma Jury (flight 2) each finished fifth in their respective flights. Laura Mandernach (flight 4) and Kasey Hanson (flight 6) each finished sixth. Annika Barnett (flight 2) placed seventh.
The tournament continues today (Saturday), but Vermillion will be not play in doubles action. The Tanagers will be in Yankton, taking on Watertown and Rapid City Stevens as part of a quadrangular, beginning at 9 a.m. today.
