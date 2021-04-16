MENNO — Beresford finished second in both divisions of the Menno Invitational track and field meet, held Thursday in Menno. Hanson won the boys’ title, while Colman-Egan claimed the girls’ title.
Colman-Egan edged Beresford 98.5 to 96 for the girls’ title. Host Menno was third with 92.5 points, followed by Centerville (78) and Dell Rapids St. Mary (75).
Colman-Egan had three individual and four relay wins, with each individual champion contributing to at least one relay victory.
Josie Mousel won the high jump (4-10) and Olivia Baumberger won the long jump (15-8 1/2) for Colman-Egan. The two teamed with Elizabeth Moore and Daniela Lee to win the 400 (51.67) and 800 (1:50.19) relays. Moore and Lee also ran on the winning medley relay (4:45.76).
Reese Luze won the 800 (2:31.73) and anchored the CE-Hawks to victory in the 3200 relay (10:50.86). Presley Luze, Abby Rhode and Elaina Rhode also ran on the 3200 relay. Presley Luze anchored the medley win, with Brynlee Landis running the 400-meter leg.
Beresford had just one individual victory, Laura Bogue in the 400 (1:02.82).
Menno had three victories, with Jesse Munkvold sweeping the hurdle races. She won the 100-meter event in 16.90 and the 300-meter event in 51.28.
Also for Menno, Raygen Diede won the discus (107-0). She also won the javelin, a non-scored event, with a toss of 93-6.
Freeman Academy-Marion standout Jada Koerner swept the distance events, winning the 1600 in 5:39.07 and the 3200 in 11:58.59. Centerville had two wins, Bailey Hansen in the pole vault (8-9) and Sophie Eide in the triple jump (33-4 3/4). Scotland’s Makayla Friederich won the shot put (33-10 1/4).
Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Ella Heinitz won the 100 (12.24) and 200 (25.92), and ran on the Cardinals’ winning 1600 relay (4:17.51). Courtney Brown, Madala Hanson and Josie Baumberger also ran on that relay.
The Hanson boys claimed six events, including four field events, to beat out Beresford 131.5 to 81 for the title. Menno (67) was third, with Freeman Academy-Marion and Colman-Egan tied for fourth at 64 points.
Noah Price and Hayden Bahmuller each had two wins for Hanson. Price won the long jump (19-7) and triple jump (40-3 3/4), while Bahmuller swept the shot put (43-6) and discus (158-9).
Also for the Beavers, Thailan Hallman won the 800 (2:06.25) and anchored Hanson to victory in the 1600 relay (3:40.31). He was joined by Isaac Tuschen, Luke Haiar and Hadley Wallace on the winning relay.
Beresford won one boys’ event, as Josh Limmer, Peyton Fridrich, Isaiah Richards and Spencer Nelson teamed up to win the 400 relay (46.45).
Menno also had one win, as Brady Fergen claimed the pole vault with a mark of 10-0.
Titus Roesler had a pair of victories for Freeman Academy-Marion, winning the 1600 (4:43.72) and 3200 (10:06.91). The Bearcats also won the 3200 relay, with Payton Arbach, Malachi Myers, Thalen Schroeder and Quincy Blue finishing in 8:59.85.
Freeman’s Colin Helma won the 200 (23.23) and 400 (51.01).
Colman-Egan’s Ryan Voelker swept the hurdle races, winning the 110s in 16.91 and the 300s in 45.34. He also teamed with Cole Hannasch, Weston Miles and Easton Williamson to win the 800 relay in 1:83.08.
For Canistota, Tyce Ortman won the 100 (11.50), William Ortman won the high jump (6-0), and the two teamed with Noah Kleinsasser and Josiah Schroeder to win the medley relay (3:55.94).
The boys’ javelin was won by Max Herber of Dell Rapids St. Mary with a toss of 116-7.
