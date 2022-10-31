The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is University of South Dakota women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius. Karius, the 11th head coach in USD history, was hired on April 10 of this year. She returned to USD after serving as an assistant coach from 2016-18, earning the WBCA’s Thirty Under 30 Award in 2018.
After leaving USD, Karius spent three seasons at Wisconsin and one at Drake. Prior to USD she was an assistant at the University of Sioux Falls. At all four of her stops she served as recruiting coordinator.
She is a 2011 graduate of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where she was the Horizon League Player of the Year in 2011. She helped the Phoenix to four Horizon League titles and three NCAA tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 finish her senior year. She followed her collegiate career by playing professionally, including stops in Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium.
The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.