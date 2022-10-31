The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.

This week’s speaker is University of South Dakota women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius. Karius, the 11th head coach in USD history, was hired on April 10 of this year. She returned to USD after serving as an assistant coach from 2016-18, earning the WBCA’s Thirty Under 30 Award in 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.