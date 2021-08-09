MITCHELL — Dallas Schneiderman tossed a complete game three-hitter, striking out five, as Flandreau rolled past Mount Vernon 11-0 in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Monday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Flandreau advances to face Alexandria in the 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Thursday.
Grant Hieb went 4-for-5 to lead Flandreau’s 15-hit attack. Tim Huber went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Keith Cutler and Bret Severtson each had two hits and two RBI. Drew Demers also had two hits. Aiden Ladd doubled, and Jacob Patterson and Beau Severtson each had a hit in the victory.
Chase Hetland had two of Mount Vernon’s three hits, with Spencer Neugebauer recording the other.
Briggs Havlik took the loss.
Alexandria 16, Volga 1
MITCHELL — The Alexandria Angels pounded out 16 hits on the way to a 16-1 rout of Volga in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Monday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Cole Wenande went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and four runs scored to lead Alexandria, which advances to a quarterfinal matchup against Flandreau on Thursday. Jerrod Zens went 3-for-4 with a double. Peyton Smith also had three hits. Jordan Gau posted two hits and four RBI. Michael Schoettmer, Tyson Gau, Aaron Groeneweg, Jed Schmidt and Reggie Slaba each had a hit in the victory.
Noah Puetz went 3-for-4 for Volga. Zach Puetz had two hits. Chase Ringheimer and Layne Lucas each doubled. Austin Buysse added a hit.
Tyson Gau pitched seven innings, striking out eight, for the win. Trevor Olson took the loss.
