Archers from the Mount Marty University Lancers team competed in the South Dakota State Indoor Championships at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center Saturday.
Mount Marty Archers Compete In SD State Indoor Championships
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- The COVID Circle (124)
- Letter: American Oligarchs At Play (75)
- A Familiar Crisis (49)
- COVID Emergency And Transition (42)
- Letter: Why Ban Books? (35)
- Letter: History Lesson Needed (27)
- Lincoln Report: Trans Health Measure For Minors Advances (26)
- Letter: Christians Are Sinners, Too! (23)
- Letter: ‘Misguided Soul’ (12)
- Letter: ‘The Pursuit Of Happiness’ (11)
- Bill’s Defeat Affirms Power Of Voters (7)
- Letter: Greasing The Skids For CAFOS (7)
- Let There Be Light (6)
- Chamber Head: Fear Was Key To Loss Of Crypto Bill (3)
- Letter: The Benefits Of Nuclear Energy (3)
- Family Farmers, Ranchers Unite to Develop Policy That Supports Their Future (3)
- Letter: Special Needs Kids (2)
- Letter: Ancient Warnings About AI (2)
- Senate OKs Property Tax Credits, Setting Up Tax Relief Scramble (2)
- Point Of View: 'We Stand On The Facts’ (2)
- Judge orders more Trump lawyer testimony in Mar-a-Lago probe (2)
- A Man Of Impact (2)
- Tax Cuts Loom Large At D18 Forum (2)
- Yankton County GOP Meets Monday (2)
- Read Along (1)
- Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil (1)
- Valuations Up: Will Taxes Follow? (1)
- As atmospheric river exits, a new storm threatens California (1)
- Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming (1)
- 8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast (1)
- Storms strike Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana; 7 reported dead (1)
- Pakistani police storm home of former PM Khan, arrest 61 (1)
- Adnan Syed case pits victims' rights against justice reform (1)
- China's Xi wants bigger global role after Saudi-Iran deal (1)
- Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out (1)
- Vulnerable To Indictment, Trump Cases Subject To Law (1)
- Letter: Helping The Homeless (1)
- Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US (1)
- Something Special: SO Basketball Tourney Held (1)
- Sex trafficking plea deal unending 'nightmare' for Texas mom (1)
- After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security (1)
- Ejections In SD High School Sports Way Up This Year (1)
- Massachusetts train derails, no hazardous cargo reported (1)
- Russia-Ukraine war: Will there be a spring counteroffensive? (1)
- Norfolk Southern announces safety upgrades amid derailments (1)
- DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power (1)
- Russia's economy holds up, but growing challenges test Putin (1)
- California may punish oil companies for high gas prices (1)
- Update: Victim In Cedar County Shooting Identified (1)
- St. Patrick's Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints (1)
- Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols' care (1)
- Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow (1)
- Radioactive water leaks at Minn. nuclear plant for 2nd time (1)
- New Jersey seeks more offshore wind projects; foes want halt (1)
- International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin (1)
- Nebraska Officials Respond To Wave Of Fake School Shooting Calls (1)
- El Salvador's congress extends anti-gang crackdown (1)
- Classroom Conversations (1)
- Letter: Free The Animals (1)
- Used car prices are surging. Here's why you should buy now (1)
- Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn't require public notice (1)
- Election conspiracy movement grinds on as 2024 approaches (1)
- Maibaum: City Mustn’t Become Complacent (1)
- Noem: Russian Invasion Of Ukraine ‘Europe’s Fight, Not Ours’ (1)
- South Dakota Received $14B In Federal Pandemic Relief (1)
- Stocks fall to cap chaotic week driven by fears about banks (1)
- Tax Cut Deal OK’D (1)
- New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station (1)
- California reparations amount, if any, left to politicians (1)
- Las Vegas water agency seeks power to limit residential use (1)
- Tire Trouble: Potholes And Worn Tread Can Prove Dangerous And Costly (1)
- Hunhoff Wants To Protect SAC, Develop Mall (1)
- Flight attack raises questions about security, mental health (1)
- Battle for Bakhmut takes center stage in war in Ukraine (1)
- Election-denying former Colorado clerk guilty of obstruction (1)
- GOP-sought primary voter restrictions become law in Wyoming (1)
- County Discusses Priorities, Expectations For Year (1)
- Why murder defendant was free before killings in Washington (1)
- A sex trafficking case, a plea deal and a mother's pain (1)
- TikTok attorney: China can't get U.S. data under plan (1)
- A major bank failed. Here’s why it’s not 2008 again (1)
- Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe (1)
- Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate (1)
- As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling (1)
- US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general's vaccine claims (1)
- NHL team won't wear Pride jerseys, citing new Russian law (1)
- Yankton County Democrats Meet Monday (1)
- Washington turns to Wall Street to help rescue dying bank (1)
- Letter: Agreement On Book Bans (1)
- Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says (1)
- Not magic: Opaque AI tool may flag parents with disabilities (1)
- SD House Kills Spousal Lobbyist Ban After Legislator Calls It ‘Dirty Laundry’ (1)
- 20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio (1)
- 'Window into history': Tapes detail LBJ's stolen election (1)
- Letter: Testing On Animals (1)
- Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.