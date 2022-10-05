RAPID CITY — The Yankton girls’ tennis team has two 2021 state champions who did not have the opportunity to defend those titles. But Gazelles head coach Vanessa Rockne is optimistic that they and other members of the squad will bring home hardware this year.
Yankton moved up to Class AA this year after being Class A since the state divided tennis into two classes. With that move — and because each moved up a flight — Nora Krajewski (2021 flight two singles champ) and Sabrina Krajewski (2021 flight three singles champ) did not have the opportunity to defend those titles.
“It’s nothing new for Yankton tennis, but it is new for all these girls,” Rockne said. “I’d like to think both classes are competitive. There is a little stronger competition on AA.”
Besides Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, Frannie Kouri (fifth at flight four singles), Addison Gordon (fifth at flight five singles) and Paige Mitzel (second at flight six singles) brought home hardware from the 2021 Class A Tournament. Nora Krajewski, playing with the since-graduated Maggie Schaefer, finished second at flight one doubles. Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon were third at flight two doubles in Class A last year.
Nora Krajewski (23-3), the only player with more than 20 victories at flight one in Class AA, is seeded second in the top flight. Sabrina Krajewski (23-3) is seeded second at flight two, behind unbeaten Peyton Ogle of Stevens (19-0). Kouri (13-7) is the fifth seed in flight four. Gordon (11-3) is the fifth seed in flight five. Evelyne Lima-Zapon (8-3) is the fifth seed in flight six.
The Krajewski sisters (21-1) are the top seed at flight one doubles. Gordon and Lima-Zapon (6-3) are seventh at flight three doubles.
“The girls returning put in the work,” Rockne said. “There very well could be a state champion in Class AA for us this year.”
The Gazelles will be without Mitzel due to injury. Freshman Meagan Scott and eighth grader Kara Koerner will split Mitzel’s duties, one playing flight three singles and the other teaming with Kouri for flight two doubles.
“We’re fortunate that we have two girls who have been with us since the beginning,” Rockne said. Both Scott and Koerner spent time on varsity during the season, filling in for Gordon. “Meagan and Kara both stepped up, and they’ll both return next year, not only with varsity experience, but with state experience. That’s huge for them and for the program.”
Rockne’s message to the Gazelles as the tournament begins is simple: Play hard and have fun.
“It would be sweet if some of the girls could come home with an individual state championship, or even some hardware in general,” she said. “I also want them to enjoy it.”
Play begins at 9 a.m. Central each day. Play today will be at the Sioux Park and Parkview tennis complexes, with all action moving to Sioux Park on Friday. The schedule will be adjusted if play is forced indoors due to weather.
