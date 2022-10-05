State AA Tennis Begins Today
Nora, left, and Sabrina Krajewski talk things over during a break in the action in their flight one doubles match earlier this season. The sisters, each a 2021 Class A singles champion, are the top seed at flight one doubles in the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Tennis Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) in Rapid City. Nora is also seeded second at flight one singles, with Sabrina second at flight two singles.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

RAPID CITY — The Yankton girls’ tennis team has two 2021 state champions who did not have the opportunity to defend those titles. But Gazelles head coach Vanessa Rockne is optimistic that they and other members of the squad will bring home hardware this year.

Yankton moved up to Class AA this year after being Class A since the state divided tennis into two classes. With that move — and because each moved up a flight — Nora Krajewski (2021 flight two singles champ) and Sabrina Krajewski (2021 flight three singles champ) did not have the opportunity to defend those titles.

