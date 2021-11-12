VERMILLION — Trey Smith accounted for Madison’s first 17 points on the way to a 31-0 rout of Milbank in the Class 11A football championship game, Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Madison finished 12-0 on the season. Milbank finished 8-4.
Smith kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game’s first points, then added touchdown runs of three and 13 yards. Nate Ricke passed for 130 yards and a score, and rushed for 61 yards and a score. Joe Gors caught a touchdown pass in the victory.
Kaden Krause passed for 88 yards and Marshall Voeltz rushed for 49 yards for Milbank, which was held to 195 yards of total offense.
Mike Peters had two interceptions, and Peyton Wolf and Sutton Bern each picked off a pass for the Madison defense. Caden DeVries had a team-high 15 tackles. Smith added 13 tackles, including two for loss, in the victory.
Bennett Schwenn and Krause each had seven tackles for the Milbank defense.
