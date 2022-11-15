SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Four members of the Mount Marty football team, three on offense and one on defense, were named to the second team as the Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its post-season honors on Tuesday.
Jonah Miyazawa, Rex Ryken and Aniel Pastrana earned all-league second team honors on offense.
Miyazawa, a junior wide receiver from Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked fifth in the GPAC with 67.2 receiving yards per contest. He finished with 37 catches for 739 yards and five touchdowns.
Ryken, a sophomore tight end from Yankton, led the Lancers with 39 receptions and six touchdowns, finishing with 621 yards on the season. While he has two years of eligibility remaining, he will graduate before next season.
Pastrana, a sophomore offensive lineman from Fort Worth, Texas, helped anchor an offensive line that posted 1,430 yards on the season.
Drew Pendleton earned second-team recognition on defense for the Lancers. A senior linebacker from Los Angeles, Pendleton ranked third in the GPAC with 8.6 tackles per game. He finished with 95 tackles, including four sacks and 10 for loss. He also recovered two fumbles.
Dalyn Norman earned honorable mention honors for the Lancers. A sophomore defensive lineman from Gainsville, Florida, finished with 42 tackles, including five for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Mount Marty finished 3-8 in the second season of the program.
Viborg native Ethan Engel, a sophomore defensive lineman for Dakota Wesleyan, also earned honorable mention honors. He finished with 49 tackles, including seven for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. He also had four blocks, including two against Mount Marty.
