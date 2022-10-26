Mount Marty Lancers goalkeeper Kelsey Tabbert put up a valiant effort with 10 saves and Lesslie Romo-Gutierrez scored a goal, but the Presentation College Saints got goals from Abbie Rodgers, Amy Turner, and Delainey Williams to defeat the Lancers 3-1 at Crane-Youngworth Field in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Wednesday.
Presentation improves to 7-5-3 (4-5-2 GPAC) while Mount Marty falls to 1-12-2 (0-11 GPAC).
Despite the loss, Lancers head coach Cynthia Chavez saw good things in the Lancers’ game.
“We’re proud of how (the players) played,” she said. “They all play hard. Little details didn’t go our way that we need to work on, but they had energy. They were all on point.”
Romo Gutierrez scored with 15 minutes remaining in the first half to tie the match 1-1. Chavez praised the way Romo Gutierrez has improved throughout the season.
“She’s got a lot more comfortable with dribbling, touching, and shooting the ball,” she said. “That was great to watch and (it’s great to) see her transforming (as a player) and having confidence. She’s done a lot better this season with being able to get those shots on and dribble up top for us.”
Goalkeeper Kelsey Tabbert put forth a valiant effort, registering 10 saves. She made an excellent save on Kailey Camper shortly after MMU scored. Unfortunately for the Lancers, they were out of position defensively and Turner put away the rebound to give the Saints a 2-1 lead at 30:54.
“Instead of delaying, we stopped when we didn’t need to,” Chavez said. “That’s where they snuck in behind us and got the shot on that rebound. It was a great day for (Tabbert). Unfortunately, we were slow to react to the transition back, be able to get the rebound and help her out on that one.”
For the Saints, Williams made a nice run along the far sideline and used finesse to fake out MMU defenders to give Presentation a 3-1 lead at the 51:09 mark of the contest.
Chavez liked the energy everyone on the team played with, but she added that there are still areas where the team can improve upon in its performance.
“We have a young team, so being able to transition them into this level of play and teaching them our (philosophy) is a little bit challenging,” Chavez said. “We still have injuries that seem to keep adding up, unfortunately. There is a lot of rebuilding and work to do in the offseason for next season.”
One detail that Chavez wants the team to improve for its season finale Saturday against the Midland Warriors is transitioning.
“Getting forward and back in transition, possession, keeping the ball and being able to take those shots that we don’t take enough of and taking advantage of scoring on those (are important),” she said.
Game time against the Warriors is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Chavez has returned to the team part-time since giving birth to a baby girl on Sept. 26.
“She’s quite the child already, quite the little one,” she said.
“I try to see what practices I can make it out to. (For) home games, I try to make it out. It’s challenging not always being at practices and not being fully aware of what their main focus is and what Coach (Eliel Trejo) has them working on. It’s a lot of the same details we agree the team needs to work on but it’s still great to be able to come out.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.