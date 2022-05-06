ORANGE CITY, IOWA -- The Lancers are moving on.
After sweeping its two games Wednesday afternoon, the Mount Marty softball team needed one win to advance to the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship for the first time in school history. The Lancers got that win Friday afternoon as they defeated host Northwestern 9-5.
Not only did the win send the Lancers to the GPAC final, it qualified the Lancers for the NAIA Opening Round. The two automatic berths in the NAIA Opening Round from the GPAC go to the regular season and tournament champion. If the regular season champion — Midland, which MMU faces in the championship series — wins the tournament, the second berth goes to the tournament runner-up.
"That was huge," Mount Marty head coach Kayla Bryant said. "We came out and they proved today how well they can play and they finally played Mount Marty softball and it was a good overall win."
Northwestern defeated Concordia 4-3 earlier in the day Friday to set up the pod championship between the Lancers and the Red Raiders. Mount Marty defeated Northwestern Wednesday to make the pod championship unscathed.
The Lancers were going to go with Mo Vornhagen regardless of whether the game was played as scheduled Thursday or not. Rain Thursday forced play to be moved to Friday, giving Vornhagen and the Lancers an extra day of rest.
"At the end of the day, we were ready to go with Mo either way," Bryant said. "She's a workhorse for us and she's going to do whatever she can to fight for us, and it proved today."
Vornhagen made it two innings without giving up a run and her catcher, Karlee Arnold hit her fourth home run of the conference tournament to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. The Lancers tacked on two runs in the third but Northwestern got on the board with two of their own to keep the game within a run.
Heading into the fifth inning, the game was tied at four and headed into the sixth inning, the game was tied at 5, but the Lancers weren't going to let the opportunity to go undefeated in the pod and make the conference championship game go to waste.
Abigail Page hit a lead off single in the sixth, but the ensuing two batters struck out for the Lancers after a Northwestern pitching change. With two outs and Rose Kinyon, pinch running for Page, on second base, Northwestern intentionally walked Bailey Kortan to bring up Abigail Thomas.
Thomas hit a blooper that landed near second base untouched and Bryant sent Kinyon around third base, headed for home and the lead.
"Just trying to get us more runs on the board," Bryant said of the decision to send Kinyon home. "I knew this Northwestern team could hit the ball, so as many runs as we could get we were going to get and we kept pushing and (we) got enough across to win the ballgame."
A close play at the plate was ruled safe, and the Lancers had a 6-5 lead. Elliot Burns stepped to the plate next and hit a two-run double. Mount Marty had busted the game open.
Northwestern elected to intentionally walk Arnold, and Kelly Amezcua again made them pay with an RBI-single and Mount Marty held a 9-5 lead.
"Those intentional walks really hit our team hard," Bryant said. "We've seen that all year, especially with people intentionally walking Elliot, and we knew that we had to step up in those moments, and girls stepped up today."
Kaylee Rogers came in to pitch for Vornhagen, and she shut Northwestern down, keeping them off the board in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win.
Burns finished with a pair of base hits and three runs driven in for the Lancers. Thomas and Page added two hits each. Thomas and Arnold drove in two runs each.
In the circle, Vornhagen threw five innings, giving up five runs (three earned). Rogers got the win with two innings of relief pitching.
"With our pitchers, we want to save their arms as much as we can," Bryant said. "Kaylee and Mo have been doing a great job of feeding off of each other, we've seen it this whole tournament and year in general."
The Lancers are off to their first conference championship series in program history. The series is scheduled for a best of three series today (Saturday). The Lancers will travel to Midland.
"We have to keep grinding," Bryant said. "We don't know what's going to happen in that other pod. We could end up hosting, we could be going to Midland. We don't know. So, it's just going to be us focusing on ourselves and playing Mount Marty softball."
