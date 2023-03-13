MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team put up two five-run innings in an 11-6 victory over Tabor College Saturday in their last game of the McPherson College Classic Saturday.
Elisabeth McGill led the charge for the Lancers, going 3-4 with four RBIs in the contest. Ella Ray scored three runs for the Lancers.
McKenzie Gray registered the win for the Lancers, pitching six innings and recording two strikeouts on 56 pitches.
The Lancers improved to 7-8 on the season and finished 2-1 on the weekend. Their second game Saturday against McPherson College was cancelled due to weather.
MMU is scheduled to play four games against Presentation College this weekend (two Saturday, two Sunday) at North-East Seratoma Field.
