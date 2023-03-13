MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team put up two five-run innings in an 11-6 victory over Tabor College Saturday in their last game of the McPherson College Classic Saturday.

Elisabeth McGill led the charge for the Lancers, going 3-4 with four RBIs in the contest. Ella Ray scored three runs for the Lancers.

