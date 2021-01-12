One of the two seniors on the first-place South Dakota men’s basketball team has left the squad.
Ty Chisom announced Tuesday afternoon on his Instagram page that he plans to complete his time at USD as a student, get his degree and then become a graduate transfer to another program.
“Thank you for everything, and I wouldn’t change anything,” he wrote, “loved the experience as a coyote forever will be in my heart.”
Chisom, a 6-foot-4 guard from Chicago who came to USD by way of Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) had been averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Chisom was in the starting lineup for the first three games this season, but has come off the bench in every game since — he had, although, seen at least 10 minutes of action in each game.
Last season, Chisom played in all 32 games, and averaged 4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 12.9 minutes of action.
After an 0-5 start to this season, the Coyotes have won five in a row and are off to a 4-0 start in the Summit League. South Dakota is off this weekend.
