Three four run innings carried the Tapper offense to a 12-5 victory over Menno Sunday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.
Caid Koletzky, Derrik Nelson, Nik Davis, Danny Rockwell and Nick Martinez tallied two hits each for the Tappers. Colin Muth drove in three runs. Nelson, Davis and Rand Thygeson added two RBI each.
Dylan Lehr and Caleb Preszler tallied two hits each for Menno.
Adam Goodwille pitched six innings in the win for the Tappers. Doug Hall took the loss, giving up seven runs over six innings.
The Tappers host Crofton Thursday night. Menno hosts Wynot that evening also.
Crofton 2, Yankton Lakers 1
CROFTON, Neb. — A pitcher’s duel falls in the favor of Crofton, as Tyler Priest and the Bluejays defeat the Yankton Lakers 2-1 Sunday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Priest struck out 12 batters, allowing one unearned run in the complete game win. Cobe Porter struck out 14 over eight innings in the complete game loss for the Lakers.
Crofton picked up two hits at the plate, including a two-run single by Austin Hegge. Ben Hegge picked up the other hit.
Mitch Gullickson tallied two hits for the Lakers. Rex Ryken and Kieren Luellman added one hit each.
Crofton is at the Yankton Tappers Thursday evening. The Lakers travel to Freeman Thursday night.
Tabor 11, Freeman 9
FREEMAN — Hunter Hallock and Bryce Scieszinski drove in three runs apiece to lead Tabor to an 11-9 victory over Freeman Sunday night in Freeman.
Hallock tallied three hits and three RBI for the Blue Birds. Scieszinki added two hits to his three RBI. Hallock and Scieszinki each hit a home run. Joey Slama recorded a 5-for-6 night at the plate.
Bailey Sage led the Freeman offense with two hits and seven RBI. Sage’s two hits were a gland slam and a triple. Trey Christensen added a pair of hits.
Beau Rothschadl earned the win for the Blue Birds. Jackson Fiegen took the loss for Freeman.
Tabor is at Lesterville Friday. Freeman hosts the Yankton Lakers Thursday.
Alexandria 7, Platte 3
PLATTE —A four run sixth innings broke a 3-3 tie and gave Alexandria a 7-3 victory over Platte Sunday night in Platte.
Cole Wenande tallied three hits and three RBI for Alexandria. Tyson Gau, Adam Dufree and Michael Schoettmer added two hits each. Gau drove in two runs.
Grant Lang tallied two hits and two RBI for the Killer Tomatoes. Richard Sternberg, Ryan Allen, Matthew Randall and Derek Soukup added one hit each.
Gau pitched a complete game win for Alexandria, striking out 12 batters. Miles Hubers took the loss, giving up seven runs over 5 2/3 innings. Lang pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Platte hosts Corsica-Stickney Friday.
Corsica-Stickney 14, Parkston 4
PARKSTON —Corsica-Stickney tallied six runs in the second inning to run away with a 14-4 win in seven innings over Parkston Sunday night in Parkston.
Aaron Groeneweg, Dillion Turner, Nathan Blom and Jordan Dierks tallied two hits each for Corsica-Stickney. Groeneweg tallied three RBI, with Turner and Blake Moke adding two RBI each.
Zach Uttecht tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Parkston. Jeff Harris, Dawson Semmler and Nathan Boettcher added one hit each.
Moke pitched all seven innings for the Horned Frogs, strikingout four in the win. Nick Haivala took the loss for the Mudcats, giving up seven runs over one inning.
The Mudcats’ next game is Thursday at home against Plankinton.
