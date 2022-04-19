The Mount Marty women’s basketball program has its new leader.
Allan Bertram, the Rapid City Central head girls basketball coach and founder of Sacred Heart Basketball Academy, was announced as the next head coach of the Lancer women.
“He’s got a great coaching background and he has a history of turning around programs,” Interim Athletic Director Andy Bernatow said. “On top of that, in terms of how he wants to establish himself as a coach, he’s done a really good job of connecting servant leadership, community and hospitality, all part of our core values.”
Bernatow said there was a strong candidate pool that the hiring committee narrowed down to a handful of candidates and ultimately came to the conclusion of hiring Bertram. Bernatow said how the team felt about their next coach was important.
“The girls that we do have on the roster, there’s some familiarity,” Bernatow said. “Some of them have played in his program and are familiar with who he is, and you can tell they’re really comfortbale with him and comfortable with the message that he was sending.”
Bertram made back-to-back state tournament appearances with Central over the last two seasons, and his squad had the best scoring defense in Class AA last season. Bertram looks forward to trying to build that same defensive mindset in Yankton.
“One thing about every one of my teams I’ve ever coached is that defensively, they’re as good as you’re going to find,” Bertram said. “Our kids are going to defend and they are going to defend really well.”
Bertram was offered the head coach position with the Lancers on Thursday, but with Easter weekend and a desire to meet with the team first, Bertram and Mount Marty waited to make the announcement Tuesday.
“I got to meet with the team (Monday night),” Bertram said. “We met with the whole team and I actually participated in a few workouts with the team today. I got to meet with all of them, and we’ve already started recruiting today. We are hitting the ground running.”
Bertram said that the University’s values are what pushed him to want to come to Yankton and become the Lancers’ head coach. Having coached in South Dakota at the high school level, he was well-aware of the school and its values before pursuing the job.
“Mount Marty has always been a staple of South Dakota in regard to universities and athletics, but really it’s about what Mount Marty stands for,” Bertram said. “The servant leadership, commitment to community, commitment to growing young people into great adults, that really stands out.”
Bertram has not coached at the college level, but coaching AAU with Sacred Heart, he has worked with hundreds of college level athletes and said he has to recruit in a way to get athletes to compete in the summer for Sacred Heart.
“I think most everybody in South Dakota knows who I am and what I’ve done and because of that, there’s a little bit higher level of trust and respect there,” Bertram said. “Because people know who you are and what you stand for, so I do think that’s going to give us an advantage at Mount Marty.”
Bertram said he is looking forward to bringing in some great athletes and people to be Lancers.
“We’ve got to be able to recruit high quality players, but more importantly, high quality people,” Bertram said. “So, I’m excited. That’s the part that really excites me the most, going out and getting great people that are going to represent the university.”
Bertram officially resigned as the Cobblers’ head coach to take the job with the Lancers Tuesday. The Cobblers will begin a search for their new head coach, but athletic director Jordan Bauer thanked Bertram in a press release Tuesday evening.
“What Coach Bertram has accomplished and how he has changed the culture of Cobbler girls’ basketball in just two seasons is simply amazing,” Bauer said in a press release Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Bertram for his leadership, his attention to relationship building, and his complete buy-in to what we are working towards within Cobblers Athletics. We wish him the best of luck with the Lancers.”
