FOREST CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty built a 3-0 lead in the second half on the way to a 3-1 victory over Waldorf in men’s soccer action on Saturday.
Ian Benites, Diego Romero and Isreal Jimenez each scored for Mount Marty after the match went to the half scoreless. Joel Hofstetter and Alejandro Diaz each had an assist for the Lancers.
Edoardo Accornero scored late for Waldorf.
Sotirios Gkosdis and Sebastian Aguero each made three saves for MMU. Gkosdis did not allow a goal in his 62:32 of work.
Joao Romeu made six saves in goal for Waldorf.
MMU, 1-2, is scheduled to host Dordt on Wednesday. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
