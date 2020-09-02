An experienced team looks to lead the Mount Marty Lancers Volleyball team this fall season.
The Lancers will return six starters this fall season, including honorable mention All-Great Plains Athletic Conference selections Elizabeth Watchorn (Sr., OH), and Gabby Ruth (So., OH). Mount Marty will also return Mikaela Ahrendt (Sr., MH), Alex Ruth (So., MH), Molly Brinkman (Jr., DS), and Amber Miller (So., S) to a squad that looks poised to improve on their 8-25 record from last season and end the program’s 43-match losing streak in GPAC play.
“I think we will be improved in every single area of our game,” Head Coach Frank Hebenstreit said. “Largely because of the experience that was gained last year, and the great focus they have had on our training time so far this preseason.”
The Lancers will also be bringing a few new pieces to the varsity lineup. Junior college transfers Lexi Kirkman (Jr., MH, Fresno City College), and Allison Jones (Jr., MH, Williston State College) will look to make an immediate impact; while freshman Andi Bargsadt (DS, Winside, NE) and Katelyn Chytka (DS, Elk Point) also look to add valuable time to the Lancer lineup.
“We think both of those freshmen are going to give us depth in the backcourt,” Hebenstreit said. “They are both learning very quickly and doing a great job.”
But even as the Lancers improve, this year will not be without challenges, including learning how to deal with COVID-19 protocol on a daily basis.
“We’re all really excited to have the opportunity to play, especially with COVID going on,” Brinkman said. “We’ve had way less practices than we’ve had in the past...but we’re still playing up to par and have all improved so much in the short practice time we’ve had.”
“We are doing everything we can to take everything one day at a time,” Hebenstreit, who is in his 5th season at the helm, said. “We are doing our best to be as safe and cautious as we can be, and doing what we can to control the things we can control over.”
And one of those challenges the Lancers has had to face with COVID-19 has already shown up in their first tournament in Oskaloosa, Iowa. However, the Lancers are ready to take this challenge head on.
“The schedule for that tournament has changed fair frequently, including just another change this afternoon of an opponent,” Hebenstreit said. “We are eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to play. Our players have been working very hard hoping for the opportunity to get to play and get the season underway.”
But even with the challenges ahead, the Lancers are just trying to focus on what they can control every day.
“We don’t know how long our season will last, so we’re also really focusing on going into every practice with the mentality that it could be our last and giving it our best every day,” Brinkman said.
“We just want to stay focused on what’s in front of us at the time, keep developing with very focused purpose to get as good as we are capable of being, and being grateful for every opportunity that we have to play,” Hebenstreit said. “Our players are very excited to take our first steps in this season.”
The Lancers will open the season against Avila University on Saturday at William Penn University, and will conclude the weekend with three more matches.
2020 Schedule
9/5 vs. Avila ^ 10 a.m.
9/5 vs. Waldorf ^ 12:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. Cottey College ^ 10 a.m.
9/6 vs. William Penn ^ 12:30 p.m.
9/9 at Doane 7:30 p.m.
9/11 vs. Bethel * 3 p.m.
9/11 vs. York * 5 p.m.
9/12 vs. Sterling College * 10 a.m.
9/12 vs. Dakota State * 2 p.m.
9/15 at York 6 p.m.
9/16 vs. College of Saint Mary 7:30 p.m.
9/22 at Presentation 7:30 p.m.
9/23 at Concordia 7:30 p.m.
9/26 vs. Midland 3 p.m.
9/30 vs. Doane 7:30 p.m.
10/2 vs. Concordia 7:30 p.m.
10/3 at Hastings 3 p.m.
10/3 vs. Kansas Wesleyan & 5 p.m.
10/6 vs. Dakota Wesleyan 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Morningside 7:30 p.m.
10/17 at Briar Cliff 3 p.m.
10/20 vs. Northwestern 7:30 p.m.
10/23 vs. Dordt 7:30 p.m.
10/27 at Midland 7:30 p.m.
10/28 vs. Hastings 7:30 p.m.
10/31 at Jamestown 3 p.m.
11/3 at College of Saint Mary 7:30 p.m.
^ - William Penn Wendy’s Inv.
* - Peru State Inv.
& - To Be Played In Hastings, Neb.
