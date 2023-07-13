BASEBALL
NEB. CLASS C JUNIOR STATE
July 15-19 at Imperial, Neb.
(NOTE: Times listed in Central)
Saturday, July 15
GAME 1: DCB vs. Pender, 11 a.m.
GAME 2: PWG vs. Tecumseh, 12 p.m.
GAME 3: Valentine vs. Malcolm, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Crofton vs. Imperial, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 17
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 2 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 8 p.m.
NOTE: Pairings will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 6 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, to follow
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 goes to Game 15.
S.D. LEGION REGIONALS
REGION 3B
July 16-19 at Elk Point
Sunday, July 16
GAME 1: Tea vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 1 p.m.
GAME 2: Lennox vs. Vermillion, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Dakota Valley vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 17
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner
Wednesday, July 19
IF NECESSARY: 5 p.m.
REGION 4B
July 18-22 at Tabor
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 1: Parkston vs. Wagner, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Alexandria vs. Tabor, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
S.D. VFW 14-UNDER
REGION 5B TOURN.
July 10-13 at Platte
Monday, July 10
Gregory 10, Corsica-Stickney 1
Platte-Geddes 11, Winner-Colome 0
Tuesday, July 11
Winner-Colome 12, Corsica-Stickney 3, Corsica-Stickney eliminated
Gregory 10, Platte-Geddes 5
Wednesday, July 12
Platte-Geddes 9, Winner-Colome 3, Winner-Colome eliminated
Platte-Geddes 16, Gregory 7
Thursday, July 13
CHAMPIONSHIP: Platte-Geddes 17, Gregory 5
