MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota set a trio of school records during day three on Friday at the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships inside Freeman Aquatic Center.
Jack Berdahl, a sophomore, broke his own school record in the 100 breaststroke with his finals time of 53.64, good for a third-place finish.
Berdahl would come back to close Friday and help the Coyote men set a school record in the 400 medley relay. Adam Fisher, Berdahl, Aidan Gantenbein and Zachary Kopp placed second in 3:13.98.
Meanwhile, the Coyote women also set the school record in the 400 medley relay, making it four records in four relays swam thus far. Tatum O’Shea, Taylor Buhr, Sara Mayer and Emily Kahn placed third in 3:43.30, knocking a full second off the school record set in November at the Augustana Invitational.
The two relays and Berdahl were All-Summit League honorees while others that earned All-Summit League honors on Friday included Stella Fairbanks, Fisher and Buhr.
Fairbanks, a junior, placed third in the three-meter diving event with a final point total of 265.95, duplicating her placing from Wednesday’s one-meter event. Kayla Middaugh, a junior, was sixth (242.10) and freshman Mady Schmidt seventh with a 232.65 point total.
Fisher, a sophomore, and the school record holder in the 100 backstroke, placed third with a 48.95 effort, narrowly edging teammate Kopp, who posted a personal best 48.97, and sits second on the school’s all-time chart. Gantenbein, eighth in the final in 50.10, posted a personal best 49.47 during the morning prelims and is now tied for third on the all-time chart.
Buhr, a freshman, placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.45 after she qualified for the ‘A’ final with a 1:02.39 effort in the morning prelims.
Grant Wolner, a junior, followed Berdahl to the wall in the 100 breaststroke, placing fourth in a personal best 54.04 and remains second all-time.
Gantenbien was fourth in the 100 fly final, swimming a personal best 48.44 to move to third all-time. Mack Sathre, a senior, was sixth in 48.74 and Jacob Ketterling, a freshman, eighth in 49.30. Sathre swam a personal best 48.46 during the morning prelims and is fourth all-time.
Ashley Van Dyne, a senior, swam a personal best 55.58 in the finals of the 100 butterfly and placed fifth while fifth-year senior Cassie Ketterling was seventh in 55.88. Mayer, a sophomore, won the ‘B’ final in a personal best 55.25 to move to second all-time. Van Dyne’s time now ranks fifth all-time.
Griffin Wolner, a fifth-year senior, opened the Friday finals with a personal best 4:01.91 in the 400 IM, placing eighth, while moving to second all-time. Keegan Henning, a junior, was 12th, but his personal best 4:05.82 moved into eighth on the all-time chart.
Mairead Powers, a sophomore, won the ‘B’ final in the 400 IM to place ninth in 4:30.72 while Skyler Leverenz, a sophomore, swam a pair of personal bests in the 200 free, winning the ‘B’ final to place ninth in 1:51.50, good for fifth all-time.
Alec Thomas, a fifth-year senior, swam 1:40.87 to place eighth in the 200 free finals in an event where Connor Mes moved into eighth all time with his 1:41.12 clocking in the morning prelims.
Saturday’s final day includes six individual finals, plus the big finale, the 400 free relay. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m.
