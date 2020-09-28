HOWARD — Howard swept past Viborg-Hurley 25-8, 25-12, 25-7 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kate Feldhaus had seven kills and four blocks to lead Howard. Mia Glanzer posted 10 assists. Kate Connor had seven ace serves and five kills. Aleya Kizer had five ace serves and eight digs, Emma Rudebusch had eight assists and Rylee Rudebusch had 14 digs in the victory.
Coral Mason had four kills and Kallie Lee had five assists for Viborg-Hurley. Denae Mach added four digs.
Howard travels to Colman-Egan today (Tuesday). Viborg-Hurley hosts Baltic on Thursday in Viborg.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-10) 8 12 7
HOWARD (6-7) 25 25 25
Wausa 3, Plainview 0
WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa downed Plainview 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Monday.
Morgan Kleinschmit posted seven kills, two blocks, two ace serves and nine digs to lead a balanced Wausa attack. Clara Schindler had 30 assists and two ace serves. Alexa Cunningham had seven kills and four blocks, and Hunter West had six kills, two ace serves and 11 digs in the victory.
Wausa, 7-2, travels to Hartington for a triangular with Hartington-Newcastle and Wakefield today (Tuesday). Plainview hosts Bloomfield and Neligh-Oakdale in a triangular today.
PLAINVIEW (1-9) 19 15 18
WAUSA (7-2) 25 25 25
West Central 3, Sioux Valley 1
VOLGA — Cassidy Siemonsma had 11 kills and 18 digs to lead West Central past Sioux Valley 25-17, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Aubree Miller posted eight kills for West Central. Brooke Opitz posted 28 assists and 10 digs in the effort.
Ryan Willis led Sioux Valley with 15 kills and seven assists. Kasey Pistulka finished with 28 digs. Haydyn Hauge added 15 assists.
West Central hosts Canton today (Tuesday). Sioux Valley travels to Flandreau on Thursday.
WEST CENTRAL (5-7) 25 26 14 25
SIOUX VALLEY (8-9) 17 24 25 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.