HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic swept team honors at the District C-4 Track and Field Championships, Thursday in Hartington, Nebraska.
The top two finishers in each individual event, and the champion in each relay automatically qualify for the Nebraska State Meet, May 20-21 in Omaha. The top six individual and top seven relays that did not automatically qualify for state will receive wild card berths to state.
The Cedar girls beat out Crofton 137 to 105.5 for top honors. Ponca (69), Hartington-Newcastle (65.5) and Tri County Northeast (45) rounded out the top five. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge scored 28 points on the day.
Cedar Catholic was sparked by five individual and two relay champions. Laney Kathol won the 400 (59.95) and 800 (2:29.53), and anchored the Trojans to victory in the 1600 relay (4:10.22) and a runner-up finish in the 3200 relay (10:32.50).
Faith Christensen was first in the 100 (12.63) and second in the 200 (27.12), with Sophia Reifenrath first in the 200 (26.87) and second in the 100 (12.71) for the Trojans. The two teamed up with Grace Reifenrath and Lauren Bernecker to win the 400 relay (51.23) and 1600 relay.
Lexi Eickhoff won the shot put (37-0) for Cedar Catholic. Also for the Trojans, Bernecker ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays. Grace Reifenrath also ran on the 3200 relay, along with Katelyn Arens.
Crofton won six individual and one relay title, with Jordyn Arens winning the 1600 (5:25.66) and 3200 (12:43.42), anchoring the Warriors to victory in the 3200 relay (10:32.46). Rylie Arens, Kiera Altwine and Elizabeth Wortmann also ran on the winning 3200 relay.
Also for Crofton, Ellie Tramp swept the hurdles, finishing the 100s in 15.61 and the 300s in 49.18. Caitlin Guenther won the discus (11-3) and triple jump (34-4 1/4). Jayden Jordan won the pole vault (8-0).
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr won the long jump (17-10) and triple jump (36-4), and helped the Wolfpack to a runner-up finish in the 1600 relay (4:21.33). Brynn Schock, Bre Millard and Brianna Bousquet completed the relay. Millard was also second in the 300 hurdles (51.74).
Ponca’s Gracen Evans won the high jump (5-0) and anchored the Indians to a runner-up finish in the 400 relay (52.36). Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee and Julien Buckles completed the relay. Also for Ponca, Claire Burrell was second in the discus (105-5).
Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer was second in the 1600 (5:50.20) and 3200 (13:22.70). Teammate Mani Lange was second in the pole vault (7-6).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Berniece McCorkindale was second in the shot put (36-11 1/2).
The Cedar boys scored 122.33, beating out Hartington-Newcastle (103) and Ponca (84). LCC (71) was fourth, with Tri County Northeast (28.67) sixth and Crofton (19) eighth.
The Trojans were powered by six individual and a sweep of the three relays. Grant Arens contributed to all three relay wins — 400 (45.42), 1600 (3:29.25) and 3200 (8:32.96) — and finished second in the 400 (52.58). Carson Arens won the high jump (6-1) and 800 (2:08.44), and ran on the winning 1600 and 3200 relays. Carson Noecker won the 1600 (4:26.04) and 3200 (9:56.81) and ran on the winning 3200 relay. Alex Kuehn won the 400 (52.34), was second in the long jump (20-0) and ran on the winning 400 and 1600 relays.
Also for Cedar Catholic, Jaxson Bernecker won the discus (145-5). Brett Kleinschmidt ran on winning 400 and 1600 relays, Tyan Baller ran on the winning 400 relay and Lukas Wortmann ran on the winning 3200 relay.
Hartington-Newcastle won three events, with Jake Peitz claiming the shot put (51-8 1/2) and the 200 (23.23). Peitz also ran on the Wildcats’ runner-up 1600 relay (3:34.02) with Bennet Sievers, Cole Rosener and Mayson McIntosh.
McIntosh also won the 300 hurdles (43.55). Lane Heimes was second in the pole vault (12-3).
Ponca’s lone win came in the 100, as Ethan Eifert finished in 11.16. Eifert also teamed with Dalton Lamprecht, Brody Taylor and Brady Carnell for a runner-up finish in the 3200 relay (8:48.96).
Lamprecht was second in the triple jump (40-0 1/2). Matt Logue was second in the shot put (50-2). Taylor Korth was second in the discus (145-0).
LCC was led by a 1-2 finish by Deagan (14.80) and Daniel (14.99) Puppe in the 110-meter hurdles. Both helped the Bears to a second place finish in the 400 relay (45.44), joined by Markus Martin and Wilton Roberts. Daniel Puppe also finished second in the 300 hurdles (44.05). Shane Benson was second in the high jump (5-11).
Crofton’s Mayson Ostermeyer won the pole vault, clearing 14 feet.
