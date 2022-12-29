VERMILLION — Tasos Kamateros scored a season-best 21 points, part of a South Dakota offense that shot 70 percent from three-point range in a 92-84 victory over St. Thomas in Summit League men’s basketball action on Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

USD (6-8, 1-1 Summit) had four different players hit three or more three-pointers in the contest, with Kruz Perrott-Hunt going 4-of-5 on his way to 19 points. A.J. Plitzuweit finished with 17 points, going 5-of-6 from the field, and seven assists. Damani Hayes posted 11 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Bruns had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the victory.

