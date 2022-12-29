VERMILLION — Tasos Kamateros scored a season-best 21 points, part of a South Dakota offense that shot 70 percent from three-point range in a 92-84 victory over St. Thomas in Summit League men’s basketball action on Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD (6-8, 1-1 Summit) had four different players hit three or more three-pointers in the contest, with Kruz Perrott-Hunt going 4-of-5 on his way to 19 points. A.J. Plitzuweit finished with 17 points, going 5-of-6 from the field, and seven assists. Damani Hayes posted 11 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Bruns had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the victory.
Andrew Rohde scored a game-high 22 points and had five assists for St. Thomas (11-5, 2-1 Summit). Brooks Allen and Parker Bjorklund, the reigning Summit League Peak Performer of the Week, each had 17 points. Kendall Blue finished with 10 points off the bench for the Tommies.
USD went 9-of-12 from three in the first half to lead by as many as 18 points, but a 10-of-12 performance from the line helped St. Thomas stay within seven at the break, 42-35.
USD continued its hot shooting in the second half, but a St. Thomas run pulled the Tommies even at 62-62. The Coyotes scored five straight points out of the ensuing time out to regain the lead, but St. Thomas fought back to take its lone lead of the second half, 71-70, with 4:01 to play.
USD went on an 8-0 run to regain the lead, and the Coyotes didn’t allow St. Thomas closer than five points the rest of the contest.
South Dakota hosts Western Illinois on Saturday at 1 p.m. St. Thomas heads to South Dakota State to finish its road swing.
