JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown hit 19 three-pointers on the way to a 104-68 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday.
The 11th-ranked Jimmies (18-3, 10-3 GPAC) were led by Mason Walters. The reigning GPAC Player of the Week posted 24 points and 11 rebounds on the night.
Also for Jamestown, Cole Woodford was 5-of-6 from three-point range, finishing with 15 points. Will Cordes scored 13 points. Marc Kjos added 11 points and six assists.
Cole Bowen and Tash Lunday each had 15 points for Mount Marty (8-15, 4-11 GPAC), with Bown also recording eight rebounds and four assists. Tristan Furgeson and Kade Stearns each had eight points.
Mount Marty has the weekend off, then travels to Briar Cliff on Feb. 1.
